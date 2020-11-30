61.1 F
Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Recent Earnings Shows Major Promise

By Tony Cross
Tony Cross

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) shares are trading at higher $13.71 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $17.71.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $14.63 and the low is $3.50. Over the last 52 weeks, SBSW is up 84.52% while the S&P 500 is up 15.29%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

SBSW booked profit margins of 9.30%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 30.60%, and its Return on Assets is 9.60%. All told, it is clear that, SBSW needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. SBSW has a short ratio of 1.17 and outstanding shares of 668.40M.

Company Outlook

SBSW has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.9 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 0.91. Sibanye Stillwater Limited SBSW also noted assets of $6.93 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as SBSW has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Sibanye Stillwater Limited SBSW has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, SBSW represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited SBSW is now commanding a market cap of 10.07B and a float of 229.13M. SBSW is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of SBSW stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in SBSW, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


