IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Stock is Soaring, Here is Why

By James Hudson
James Hudson

IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) shares are trading at higher $99.46 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $87.88.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $95.05 and the low is $44.81. Over the last 52 weeks, INFO is up 36.90% while the S&P 500 is up 15.19%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, INFO reported a profit of $687.6 million. IHS Markit Ltd. also saw revenues increase to $1.07 billion. In addition, INFO has free cash flow of $588.7 million as of 08-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $408.8 million which compares well with its peers.

INFO booked profit margins of 21.50%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 11.00%, and its Return on Assets is 5.70%. All told, it is clear that, INFO needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when INFO reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. INFO has a short ratio of 2.13 and outstanding shares of 397.80M.

Company Outlook

INFO has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.66 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 2.28. IHS Markit Ltd. INFO also noted assets of $16.23 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as INFO has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, IHS Markit Ltd. INFO has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, INFO represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

IHS Markit Ltd. INFO is now commanding a market cap of 39.50B and a float of 370.64M. INFO is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of INFO stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in INFO, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


