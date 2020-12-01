52.8 F
New York
Tuesday, December 1, 2020
type here...
Wall Street Daily

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) on the Path to Ruin

By Robyn Ryan
0
20

Must read

Wall Street Daily

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst

Robyn Ryan - 0
Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) shares are trading at lower $6.32. To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) on the Path to Ruin

Robyn Ryan - 0
Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) shares are trading at lower $87.76 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Can We Expect More Volatility From Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP)?

Tony Cross - 0
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) shares are trading at higher $70.55 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX:PTN) Recent Earnings Shows Major Promise

Robyn Ryan - 0
Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) shares are trading at higher $0.45 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy. To add more color...
Read more
Robyn Ryan

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) shares are trading at lower $139.31 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $155.62.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $160.16 and the low is $110.66. Over the last 52 weeks, KMB is up 2.18% while the S&P 500 is up 15.19%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, KMB reported a profit of $1.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark Corporation also saw revenues increase to $4.68 billion. In addition, KMB has free cash flow of $1.95 billion as of 09-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $858.0 million which compares well with its peers.

KMB booked profit margins of 12.50%, and its Return on Assets is 14.80%. All told, it is clear that, KMB needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when KMB reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. KMB has a short ratio of 3.51 and outstanding shares of 341.00M.

Company Outlook

KMB has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.97 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 6.88. Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB also noted assets of $16.53 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as KMB has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, KMB represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB is now commanding a market cap of 47.16B and a float of 338.97M. KMB is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of KMB stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in KMB, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


Post Views:
21
Previous articleToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Stock is Soaring, Here is Why

Latest article

Investing

The Forecast Just Changed on Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Sarah Mendoza - 0
Yalla Group Limited (YALA) shares are trading at higher $15.41 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) on the Path to Ruin

Robyn Ryan - 0
Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) shares are trading at lower $139.31 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more
Sector News

The Last Few Sessions Have Xunlei Limited (XNET) Soaring

Ramona Zimmerman - 0
Xunlei Limited (XNET) shares are trading at lower $2.87. To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is...
Read more
Opinion

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Stock is Soaring, Here is Why

James Hudson - 0
IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) shares are trading at higher $99.46 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Investing

QuantumScape Corporation (QS)’s Stock is Jumping, Here is Why

Gene Daniel - 0
QuantumScape Corporation (QS) shares are trading at higher $47.00. To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is...
Read more

© oracledispatch.com. All rights reserved.

Popular Content

Navigation