52.8 F
New York
Tuesday, December 1, 2020
type here...
Investing

The Forecast Just Changed on Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

By Sarah Mendoza
0
18
DSGT

Must read

Investing

The Last Few Sessions Have BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) Soaring

Gene Daniel - 0
BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) shares are trading at higher $80.12 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Hold, while the current analyst price...
Read more
Investing

Will Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Find a Support Level Soon?

Gene Daniel - 0
Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) shares are trading at higher $43.87 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current...
Read more
Investing

The Forecast Just Changed on Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sarah Mendoza - 0
Twilio Inc. (TWLO) shares are trading at higher $319.05 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more
Investing

9F Inc. (JFU)’s Stock is Jumping, Here is Why

Gene Daniel - 0
9F Inc. (JFU) shares are trading at lower $1.64 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Hold. To add more color to this...
Read more
Sarah Mendoza

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) shares are trading at higher $15.41 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $11.00.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $11.88 and the low is $6.26

while the S&P 500 is up 15.19%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

YALA booked profit margins of -3.60%. All told, it is clear that, YALA needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when YALA reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. YALA has a short ratio of 0.49 and outstanding shares of 143.23M.

Company Outlook

YALA has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.41 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.03. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as YALA has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Yalla Group Limited YALA has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, YALA represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Yalla Group Limited YALA is now commanding a market cap of 2.14B and a float of 18.60M. YALA is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of YALA stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in YALA, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


Post Views:
19
Previous articleToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Stock is Soaring, Here is Why

Latest article

Investing

The Forecast Just Changed on Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Sarah Mendoza - 0
Yalla Group Limited (YALA) shares are trading at higher $15.41 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) on the Path to Ruin

Robyn Ryan - 0
Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) shares are trading at lower $139.31 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more
Sector News

The Last Few Sessions Have Xunlei Limited (XNET) Soaring

Ramona Zimmerman - 0
Xunlei Limited (XNET) shares are trading at lower $2.87. To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is...
Read more
Opinion

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Stock is Soaring, Here is Why

James Hudson - 0
IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) shares are trading at higher $99.46 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Investing

QuantumScape Corporation (QS)’s Stock is Jumping, Here is Why

Gene Daniel - 0
QuantumScape Corporation (QS) shares are trading at higher $47.00. To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is...
Read more

© oracledispatch.com. All rights reserved.

Popular Content

Navigation