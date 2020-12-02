41.3 F
New York
Thursday, December 3, 2020
type here...
Wall Street Daily

Can We Expect More Volatility From XP Inc. (XP)?

By Tomas Scott
0
39
CNGT

Must read

Wall Street Daily

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) on the Path to Ruin

Robyn Ryan - 0
Albemarle Corporation (ALB) shares are trading at lower $135.88 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Can We Expect More Volatility From Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR)?

Tomas Scott - 0
Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) shares are trading at higher $7.94 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) Recent Earnings Shows Major Promise

Ramona Zimmerman - 0
Matador Resources Company (MTDR) shares are trading at higher $10.30 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

The Forecast Just Changed on Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sarah Mendoza - 0
Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) shares are trading at higher $404.57 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more
Tomas Scott

XP Inc. (XP) shares are trading at lower $40.45 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $46.75.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $52.94 and the low is $15.50 while the S&P 500 is up 17.45%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, XP reported a profit of $270.99 million. XP Inc. also saw revenues increase to $390.95 million. In addition, XP has free cash flow of $142.69 million as of 09-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $126.7 million which compares well with its peers.

XP booked profit margins of 25.00%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 23.60%, and its Return on Assets is 3.00%. All told, it is clear that, XP needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when XP reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. XP has a short ratio of 4.38 and outstanding shares of 551.80M.

Company Outlook

XP has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 0.68 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 0.63. XP Inc. XP also noted assets of $16.45 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as XP has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, XP Inc. XP has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, XP represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

XP Inc. XP is now commanding a market cap of 22.44B and a float of 109.12M. XP is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of XP stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in XP, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


Post Views:
41
Previous articleWhen Will Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Slow Down

Latest article

Wall Street Daily

Can We Expect More Volatility From XP Inc. (XP)?

Tomas Scott - 0
XP Inc. (XP) shares are trading at lower $40.45 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more
Sector News

When Will Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Slow Down

Stephen - 0
Elastic N.V. (ESTC) shares are trading at lower $120.80 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more
Opinion

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst

Sarah Mendoza - 0
Dana Incorporated (DAN) shares are trading at higher $17.72 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more
Investing

Is the Rough Ride Over for Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA)

Robyn Ryan - 0
Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) shares are trading at higher $59.51 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Recent Earnings Shows Major Promise

Ramona Zimmerman - 0
Brinker International Inc. (EAT) shares are trading at higher $51.28 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more

© oracledispatch.com. All rights reserved.

Popular Content

Navigation