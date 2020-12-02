41.3 F
Is the Rough Ride Over for Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA)

By Robyn Ryan
0
51
Robyn Ryan

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) shares are trading at higher $59.51 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $62.92.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $63.81 and the low is $29.75. Over the last 52 weeks, VOYA is up 3.03% while the S&P 500 is up 17.45%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, VOYA reported a profit of 145.0 million. Voya Financial Inc. also saw revenues decrease to $2.07 billion. In addition, VOYA has free cash flow of $788.0 million as of 09-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$100.0 million which compares well with its peers.

VOYA booked profit margins of -20.50%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -14.20%, and its Return on Assets is -0.80%. All told, it is clear that, VOYA needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. VOYA has a short ratio of 10.53 and outstanding shares of 126.30M.

Company Outlook

VOYA has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.35 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 0.42. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as VOYA has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Voya Financial Inc. VOYA has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, VOYA represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Voya Financial Inc. VOYA is now commanding a market cap of 7.55B and a float of 125.44M. VOYA is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of VOYA stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in VOYA, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


