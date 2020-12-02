41.3 F
New York
Thursday, December 3, 2020
type here...
Investing

Renewed Optimism is Surrounding Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

By Tomas Scott
0
34

Must read

Investing

LKQ Corporation (LKQ)’s Stock is Jumping, Here is Why

Gene Daniel - 0
LKQ Corporation (LKQ) shares are trading at higher $36.14 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more
Investing

Renewed Optimism is Surrounding Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Tomas Scott - 0
Big Lots Inc. (BIG) shares are trading at higher $55.08 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Investing

Is the Rough Ride Over for Trimble Inc. (TRMB)

Robyn Ryan - 0
Trimble Inc. (TRMB) shares are trading at higher $60.73 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more
Investing

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock is Plummeting, Here is Why

James Hudson - 0
Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) shares are trading at lower $56.41 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Tomas Scott

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (TNDM) shares are trading at higher $96.62 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $129.13.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $123.74 and the low is $43.69. Over the last 52 weeks, TNDM is up 43.29% while the S&P 500 is up 17.45%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, TNDM reported a profit of $65.31 million. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. also saw revenues increase to $123.6 million. In addition, TNDM has free cash flow of -$13.88 million as of 09-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $5.44 million which compares well with its peers.

TNDM booked profit margins of -11.10%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -19.60%, and its Return on Assets is -10.00%. All told, it is clear that, TNDM needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when TNDM reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. TNDM has a short ratio of 4.47 and outstanding shares of 61.53M.

Company Outlook

TNDM has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 0.88 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.81. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. TNDM also noted assets of $672.99 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as TNDM has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. TNDM has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, TNDM represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. TNDM is now commanding a market cap of 6.04B and a float of 60.12M. TNDM is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of TNDM stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in TNDM, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


Post Views:
32
Previous articleThe Last Few Sessions Have Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Soaring
Next articleWill Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) Find a Support Level Soon?

Latest article

Wall Street Daily

Can We Expect More Volatility From XP Inc. (XP)?

Tomas Scott - 0
XP Inc. (XP) shares are trading at lower $40.45 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more
Sector News

When Will Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Slow Down

Stephen - 0
Elastic N.V. (ESTC) shares are trading at lower $120.80 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more
Opinion

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst

Sarah Mendoza - 0
Dana Incorporated (DAN) shares are trading at higher $17.72 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more
Investing

Is the Rough Ride Over for Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA)

Robyn Ryan - 0
Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) shares are trading at higher $59.51 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Recent Earnings Shows Major Promise

Ramona Zimmerman - 0
Brinker International Inc. (EAT) shares are trading at higher $51.28 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more

© oracledispatch.com. All rights reserved.

Popular Content

Navigation