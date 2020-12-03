47 F
New York
Friday, December 4, 2020
type here...
Wall Street Daily

Can We Expect More Volatility From Evergy Inc. (EVRG)?

By Tomas Scott
0
77
CNGT

Must read

Wall Street Daily

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Finding Strong Support

Gene Daniel - 0
Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) shares are trading at higher $33.40 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst

Sarah Mendoza - 0
The Clorox Company (CLX) shares are trading at lower $201.71 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (AMEX:NOG) on the Path to Profitability

Robyn Ryan - 0
Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) shares are trading at higher $6.88 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy. To add...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Can We Expect More Volatility From Enservco Corporation (ENSV)?

Tomas Scott - 0
Enservco Corporation (ENSV) shares are trading at higher $1.93 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. To add more color to...
Read more
Tomas Scott

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) shares are trading at higher $56.10 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $61.00.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $76.57 and the low is $42.01. Over the last 52 weeks, EVRG is down -10.33% while the S&P 500 is up 18.49%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, EVRG reported a profit of $521.7 million. Evergy Inc. also saw revenues increase to $1.52 billion. In addition, EVRG has free cash flow of $363.6 million as of 09-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $767.1 million which compares well with its peers.

EVRG booked profit margins of 12.70%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 7.30%, and its Return on Assets is 2.40%. All told, it is clear that, EVRG needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when EVRG reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. EVRG has a short ratio of 3.72 and outstanding shares of 227.30M.

Company Outlook

EVRG has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 2.52 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 2.77. Evergy Inc. EVRG also noted assets of $26.88 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as EVRG has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Evergy Inc. EVRG has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, EVRG represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Evergy Inc. EVRG is now commanding a market cap of 12.82B and a float of 226.22M. EVRG is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of EVRG stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in EVRG, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


Post Views:
84
Previous articleWhen Will Chiasma Inc. (CHMA) Slow Down
Next articleTesoro Enterprises, Inc (OTCMKTS:TSNP) is on a Remarkable Run

Latest article

Wall Street Daily

Tesoro Enterprises, Inc (OTCMKTS:TSNP) is on a Remarkable Run

Tony Cross - 0
Many stocks managed to scale new heights in November and one of the notable gainers during last month was the Tesoro Enterprises...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) on the Path to Ruin

Robyn Ryan - 0
KB Home (KBH) shares are trading at lower $33.57 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more
Sector News

The Last Few Sessions Have NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) Soaring

Ramona Zimmerman - 0
NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) shares are trading at higher $1.92. To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year...
Read more
Opinion

Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ:IPHI) Stock is Plummeting, Here is Why

James Hudson - 0
Inphi Corporation (IPHI) shares are trading at lower $150.05 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more
Investing

Five Below Inc. (FIVE)’s Stock is Jumping, Here is Why

Gene Daniel - 0
Five Below Inc. (FIVE) shares are trading at lower $156.07 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more

© oracledispatch.com. All rights reserved.

Popular Content

Navigation