Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Wall Street Daily

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Recent Earnings Shows Major Concern

By Ramona Zimmerman
Ramona Zimmerman

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) shares are trading at lower $2.73 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $5.61 and the low is $1.79. Over the last 52 weeks, ZIOP is down -47.09% while the S&P 500 is up 17.22%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

ZIOP Return on Equity (ROE) is -50.00%, and its Return on Assets is -44.60%. All told, it is clear that, ZIOP needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when ZIOP reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. ZIOP has a short ratio of 22.14 and outstanding shares of 212.84M.

Company Outlook

ZIOP has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.56 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.36. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. ZIOP also noted assets of $165.89 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as ZIOP has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. ZIOP has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, ZIOP represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. ZIOP is now commanding a market cap of 568.47M and a float of 200.20M. ZIOP is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of ZIOP stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in ZIOP, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


