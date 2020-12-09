33.6 F
New York
Wednesday, December 9, 2020
type here...
Opinion

Has Rolls-Royce Holding (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Reached the Bottom?

By Tony Cross
0
198
RYCEY Stock

Must read

Opinion

ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) is Waving the Bear Flag

Stephen - 0
ChampionX Corporation (CHX) shares are trading at lower $13.44 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more
Opinion

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst

Sarah Mendoza - 0
Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) shares are trading at lower $1.50 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy. To add more color...
Read more
Opinion

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) Stock is Soaring, Here is Why

James Hudson - 0
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF) shares are trading at higher $10.58. To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last...
Read more
Opinion

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Finding Zero Support

Gene Daniel - 0
Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) shares are trading at lower $20.37 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Tony Cross

British defense and aerospace company Rolls-Royce Holding (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) may have had a pretty tough time this year due to the coronavirus pandemic but its stock has made impressive runs in recent weeks.

Last week, the stock has rallied by as much as 25% but has since corrected and now sits at just $1.82. It’s worthwhile for investors to perhaps take a closer look at the company, as it is one of the hotter names on the OTC.

Sign up below for critical updates on RYCEY stock.

Major Developments

Although it trades in London, investors in the United States can get hold of the stock in the over-the-counter market through the ‘RYCEY’ stock. It should be noted that the Rolls Royce stock has nosedived by as much as 80% in 2020 so far due to the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions.

Recently the company announced that it entered the ship automation space through the acquisition of Servowatch Systems. However, that could not be the reason behind the strong rally in the stock. It is believed that the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine in the United Kingdom soon and subsequently to other countries is going to result in a major uptick in the company’s business.

Vaccination will start in the United Kingdom this week and it is expected that it will soon start in both the United States and the European Union.

Once that happens, the demand for travel will rise and in turn, it is going to lead to higher demand for engines as well as aircraft. It will directly result in a boost for Rolls-Royce since it is one of the major players in the airplane engine market.

Hence, the optimism around the Rolls Royce stock is perhaps not misplaced. In addition to that, Virgin Galactic announced earlier this week that it was awarded a contract from NASA for regular access flights. That is another significant development for Rolls Royce since the company supplies engines to Virgin Galactic.

Post Views: 204
Previous articleHigh Flying CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Hits a Speed Bump
Next articleTesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSNP) Continues to Outperform the Market

Latest article

Investing

Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSNP) Continues to Outperform the Market

Tony Cross - 0
Over the course of the past month or so, many stocks have managed to reach record highs. One of the more eye-catching...
Read more
Opinion

Has Rolls-Royce Holding (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Reached the Bottom?

Tony Cross - 0
British defense and aerospace company Rolls-Royce Holding (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) may have had a pretty tough time this year due to the coronavirus pandemic...
Read more
Investing

High Flying CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Hits a Speed Bump

Tony Cross - 0
The cannabis sector has had its ups and downs in recent times; however, some companies have seen their stocks perform well on...
Read more
Opinion

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst

Sarah Mendoza - 0
Deere & Company (DE) shares are trading at lower $252.01 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Investing

Is the Rough Ride Over for GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX)

Robyn Ryan - 0
GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) shares are trading at higher $3.24. To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year...
Read more

© oracledispatch.com. All rights reserved.

Popular Content

Navigation