Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSNP) Continues to Outperform the Market

Over the course of the past month or so, many stocks have managed to reach record highs. One of the more eye-catching gainers during the period has been Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSNP), which has gained as much as 400% over the past month.

Key Factors to Watch

The rally has cooled of to start the week but TSNP remains an fascinating story. Let’s take a look at the developments around this rally.

Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSNP) is involved in the supply and installation of wall and floor coverings. It works with both retail customers as well as with contractors and builders.

FREE CONFIDENTIAL REPORT 3 Stocks Set To Soar By January 1st, 2021 SUBSCRIBE! You have Successfully Subscribed!

One of the major triggers for the rally in the Tesoro stock has been the appointment of George Sharp as a consultant towards the end of October. Sharp has previously been a consultant at the OTC Markets Group and following his appointment on October 28, the trading volume in the Tesoro stock soared to over 100 million shares.

However, that is not all. There have also been other developments that further added to the bullish sentiments about Tesoro among investors. On November 6, the company announced that it has been made a party to a Sale and Purchase Agreement inked between two stakeholders in Tesoro.

However, the most important announcement was the one on November 12 when Tesoro announced that it signed an agreement that it will see a merger with HUMBL LLC. It is a significant development for Tesoro since it opens up a world of possibilities for the company in the fast-growing Fintech space.

HUMBL is involved in providing merchant services and payment wallets. Earlier this week, it emerged that HUMBL successfully completed its first set of real-life transactions in New Mexico. It denotes a major step for the company as it tries to become a major player in the ever-growing Fintech space.