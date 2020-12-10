39.7 F
New York
Friday, December 11, 2020
type here...
Sector News

CytoDyn Inc (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Moves Above The Trading Range: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

By Tomas Scott
0
317
CYDY Stock

Must read

Sector News

Renewed Optimism is Surrounding Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Tomas Scott - 0
Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) shares are trading at higher $4.31 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Sector News

When Will Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Slow Down

Stephen - 0
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) shares are trading at higher $22.08 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current...
Read more
Sector News

Will Ventas Inc. (VTR) Find a Support Level Soon?

James Hudson - 0
Ventas Inc. (VTR) shares are trading at lower $49.09 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more
Sector News

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) on the Path to Ruin

Robyn Ryan - 0
Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) shares are trading at lower $2.09 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Hold, while the current analyst price target...
Read more
Tomas Scott

Over the course of the year so far many companies have come into focus among investors due to its work on products meant for tackling the coronavirus pandemic and one such company is CytoDyn Inc (OTCMKTS:CYDY).

Over the course of the past week the CytoDyn stock has come back into focus among investors following a major development.

Key Developments

The stock has rallied by as much as 50% over the course of the past week and it could be worthwhile for investors to perhaps take a closer look at the latest news.

The company’s product leronlimab, which is also being tested as a treatment for COVID 19 patients, is at the centre of the latest developments.

Last Thursday, the company that it successfully enrolled the very first patient for the Phase 2 study of leronlimab as a potential treatment of NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis). NASH is a well known and chronic condition of the liver. The preclinical study that has been conducted into leronlimab has shown that it could help in the treatment of NAFLD (nonalcoholic fatty liver disease).

That is a significant update considering the fact that NASH is often preceded by NASH in patients. This particular update may have been the main reason behind the renewed interest in the stock this past week.

The possibility of using leronlimab for treating patients suffering from coronavirus infection has also proven to be a major trigger for the stock. Over the course of 2020 so far, the stock has rallied by as much as 147% and that is particularly notable since, during the same period, the rest of the industry has recorded a 2% decline.

The results of the Phase 2 study into the possibility of leronlimab as a treatment for COVID 19 produced positive results as well. In this regard, it is also necessary to point out that CytoDyn is also trying to develop leronlimab as a potential treatment for different forms of cancer.

Disclaimer: We hold no position in CYDY stock.

Post Views: 280
Previous articleStrikeforce Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Surges as SafeVchat Goes Live On December 18th

Latest article

Sector News

CytoDyn Inc (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Moves Above The Trading Range: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Tomas Scott - 0
Over the course of the year so far many companies have come into focus among investors due to its work on products...
Read more
Opinion

Strikeforce Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Surges as SafeVchat Goes Live On December 18th

Tomas Scott - 0
The stock market has been on a bit of a tear in recent days and many companies have seen their stocks soar...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Plyzer Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:PLYZ) Gains Momentum on High Volume: Now What?

Tomas Scott - 0
One of the more notable gainers this week on the OTC is Plyzer Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:PLYZ). The stock was in focus among...
Read more
Investing

Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSNP) Continues to Outperform the Market

Tony Cross - 0
Over the course of the past month or so, many stocks have managed to reach record highs. One of the more eye-catching...
Read more
Opinion

Has Rolls-Royce Holding (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Reached the Bottom?

Tony Cross - 0
British defense and aerospace company Rolls-Royce Holding (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) may have had a pretty tough time this year due to the coronavirus pandemic...
Read more

© oracledispatch.com. All rights reserved.

Popular Content

Navigation