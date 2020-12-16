Every Financial Professional Needs A CamScanner APP

Paid Advertisment:

The job description of a financial professional demands a great level of skill, efficiency and expertise. The need to handle private or corporate individuals’ finances is a delicate one that requires high professionalism.

Like with any other profession and craft, a blend of the right skills along with the right tools is a must-have for every financial professional. This is why one of the tools every financial professional needs is CamScanner.

What is CamScanner?

CamScanner is a mobile application that allows you to create PDF versions of your snapshots. With CamScanner, you can scan and save documents and transact with anyone anywhere.

If you call this a scanner in a mobile device, you wouldn’t be too much further from the truth. While some mobile devices have features that allow you to scan your documents, CamScanner takes it several notches higher to provide additional essential features, making work much easier for financial professionals.

Why do financial professionals need CanScanner?

As a mobile scanner app, Camscanner has several enablements that the financial professional will find valuable and convenient for better productivity.

Going paperless

A financial professional needs to back up many types of financial records, including invoices, audit reports, etc., while keeping them safe for future references. This is where CamScanner steps in. This application enables users to scan docs with a mobile device and automatically enhance the scan results by cropping the edge and removing the background of captured documents.

Mobile working

Meanwhile, Financial professionals will find the use of CamScanner very efficient with its built-in virtual signature features. After scanning a paper document, you can convert it into PDF or JPG format and add watermarks or an e-signature on the file as if it were on paper. This signed document can then be uploaded to many storage space such as Dropbox, Google Drive, etc., or sent across to the relevant parties. This feature is very handy and enables financial professionals to work from home, in the office or on the go.

Manage your files online

The OCR (Optical Character Recognition) feature can recognize all the text on a page. It enables financial professionals to convert scanned files into editable texts either for Word as well as the ever important Excel. Furthermore, you can also extract specific texts from loads of documents conveniently for further editing or sharing. The cool OCR technology improves the efficiency of work and productivity.

Syncing with colleagues safely

Financial professionals frequently have to handle sensitive information such as corporate identity documents, social security information, tax returns, business licenses. These kinds of papers are often required to sustain a level of confidentiality. You wouldn’t want your document to enter the wrong hand while in transit.

With CamScanner, providing an authentication system allows files to remain confidential and password protected. You can then share the file as a link to relevant colleagues while keeping it safe from the public eye. Noted that the links are also password-protected, making it inaccessible to anyone who does not have granted access to the file.