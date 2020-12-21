41.1 F
New York
Tuesday, December 22, 2020
type here...
Opinion

American Battery Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:ABML) Hits New High On Critical Milestones

By Tony Cross
0
1087
ABML stock

Must read

Opinion

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Finding Strong Support

Gene Daniel - 0
II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) shares are trading at higher $72.32 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more
Opinion

Can We Expect More Volatility From Cerner Corporation (CERN)?

Tomas Scott - 0
Cerner Corporation (CERN) shares are trading at lower $72.84 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more
Opinion

22nd Century Group Inc. (AMEX:XXII) Recent Earnings Shows Major Concern

Ramona Zimmerman - 0
22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) shares are trading at lower $1.57. To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last...
Read more
Opinion

ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) is Waving the Bear Flag

Stephen - 0
ChampionX Corporation (CHX) shares are trading at lower $13.44 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more
Tony Cross

The lithium-ion battery sector has been in focus in the markets for quite some time now, and the latest company to have come into focus among investors is American Battery Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:ABML).

Reaches Critical Milestones

The company made a major announcement last week and that has possibly been the trigger behind its 45% gain on Friday. It could be worthwhile for investors to perhaps take a closer look at the company.

American Battery Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:ABML) announced that it has hit a key milestone with regards to the opening of a pilot project related to the opening of a lithium-ion battery recycling factory. The factory in question is located in Fernley in Nevada.

American Battery Metals is involved in the lithium-ion battery recycling space and on top of that, American Battery Metals also has access to substantial mineral resources in the state of Nevada.

Investors need to note that at this point the company is working towards changing its name to American Battery Technology Company. There have been other major milestones that have been hit by the company that ought to be considered as well. The acquisition of the land for the pilot factor is certainly one of those.

However, that is not all. ABML also managed to get the water rights from multiple sources in the Fernley area. This is a significant milestone for ABMC since with the water rights in place; it can run its pilot factor at full capacity for a number of years. The water rights allocations were acquired from the Fernley Area Basic 76.

Last but not the least, ABMC also managed to hire the services of Miles Construction for the design of the above-mentioned pilot factory. These are all major developments and could go a long way in helping the company’s long term growth.

Considering the gains made by the ABML stock on Friday, it is likely that the stock is going to be in the radars of investors this week.

Disclaimer: We hold no shares in ABML stock.

Post Views: 748
Previous articleGrayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Jumps On Crypto Hype: Is it Sustainable?

Latest article

Opinion

American Battery Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:ABML) Hits New High On Critical Milestones

Tony Cross - 0
The lithium-ion battery sector has been in focus in the markets for quite some time now, and the latest company to have...
Read more
Sector News

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Jumps On Crypto Hype: Is it Sustainable?

Tony Cross - 0
The massive rally in the cryptocurrency space has been one of the biggest stories of the year in investment circles.
Read more
Sector News

Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSNP) Turns Volatile in Mid-December

Tony Cross - 0
Over the course of the past month, many companies have seen their stocks make substantial gains but the gains made by the...
Read more
Investing

‘Watershed Moment’ NaturalShrimp Inc (OTCMKTS:SHMP) Stock

Tony Cross - 0
Aquaculture company NaturalShrimp Inc (OTCMKTS:SHMP) has been in focus among investors in recent days after the company made a major announcement.
Read more
Sector News

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Hits New Highs On Crypto Buzz

Tony Cross - 0
The current rally in the cryptocurrency space has come as a major boost for companies that are involved in the Blockchain industry...
Read more

© oracledispatch.com. All rights reserved.

Popular Content

Navigation