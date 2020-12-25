Optec International Inc (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Regains Momentum and Shares Soar

Optec International Inc (OTCMKTS:OPTI) has been in focus at different points this year among investors, and it is back in focus this week. Investors piled on to the stock on Wednesday and OPTI stock gained as much as 39%. The stock is up another 14% at $0.086.

Key Developments

On December 2nd, it was announced that OPTEC International signed a deal with Vinco Ventures by way of which the latter is going to distribute and produce the former’s wellness as well as health products on digital shopping platforms.

It is a significant new development for Optec International Inc (OTCMKTS:OPTI) and hence, it did not come as a total surprise that the stock rallied.

The agreement in question was made with the growth platform owned by Vinco Ventures named Markets on Main. Markets on Main is engaged in providing the full range of management services that are needed for selling items on digital shopping as well as live shopping channels.

The Chief Strategy Officer of Vinco Brian McFadden spoke about the development and praised the products from OPTEC that are going to be handled on the platform. He stated that OPTEC not only has ‘cutting edge products’ but the company’s products are also backed up by celebrity endorsements.

In this regard, it is also necessary to point out that OPTEC is going to make two of its most important products available on the Markets on the Main platform. The products in question are Hydroxyl Portable Air Sterilizer and I-Wand. This is, without a doubt, an important new sales channel for OPTEC and one that could further boost the sales of its products in the near future.

Earlier this month, the company also announced that it is planning on an uplisting to the QB by the time the first quarter comes along.

More importantly, OPTEC revealed that it has already started the process that is necessary to get the ball rolling. Investors could do well to keep an eye on the stock.

Disclaimer: We hold no position in OPTI stock.