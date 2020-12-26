American Battery Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:ABML) Hitting Key Milestones

Over the course of the past week, American Battery Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:ABML) has been in focus among investors after the company announced in mid-December that it completed certain key milestones.

Major Triggers

Investors have piled onto the stock in great numbers and as a consequence, it has more than tripled in the period. American Battery Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:ABML) now stands at $1.17 at the time of publication.

In such a situation, it could be a good idea for investors to take a closer look at American Battery Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:ABML) and the milestones that the company has managed to hit.

FREE CONFIDENTIAL REPORT 3 Stocks Set To Soar By January 1st, 2021 SUBSCRIBE! You have Successfully Subscribed!

The company is involved in recycling technology related to lithium-ion batteries and on top of that, it has extraction interests as well in mineral resources located in Nevada.

Milestones

American Battery Metals has been working towards completing key milestones related to its lithium-ion battery recycling site over the past three months. The first milestone achieved by ABML was related to the acquisition of the pilot factory land in Lyon County in Nevada.

They aim to build as many as five different sites on the land for the Pilot Campus. However, that was only the first stage of the process and the completion of the next two milestones seems to have really created excitement in the market.

The other major milestone for ABML with regards to this ambitious project was that of securing the water rights for the site. The company announced that it was successful in getting the water rights for the plant from the Fernley Area Basin 76. This is an important step since ABML will then be able to operate the plant at maximum capacity with the necessary water supply for many years. However, that is not all.

The final milestone involves the hiring of Miles Construction for the designing contract related to the pilot plant in Fernley. The designing and construction work is already in progress.

Disclaimer: We hold no position in ABML stock.