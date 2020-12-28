Why Is Everyone Talking About Alpine 4 Technologies Ltd (OTCMKTS:ALPP) Stock?

Investors who are looking for fast-moving stocks have had have made options in recent days. One stock that certainly stands out is that of small market business owner Alpine 4 Technologies Ltd (OTCMKTS:ALPP).

Alpine 4 Technologies Ltd (OTCMKTS:ALPP) has rallied strongly over the course of the past week and gained as much as 180%.

Major Triggers

The upward move continued on Thursday as well when the Alpine 4 stock delivered gains of as much as 27%. There was a significant announcement from the company on December 24 that led to the strong rally in the stock.

Alpine 4 announced that the members of its board voted in favor of a move for uplisting the company’s stock to the NASDAQ. At this point, the stock trades on the OTC markets but it is quite clear that an uplisting to NASDAQ is expected to bring about a significant boost.

The stock is going to have access to a much bigger pool of investors as well as capital. Hence, the rally in the stock on Monday was not particularly surprising. However, it remains to be seen if the stock can maintain its momentum this week.

The Chief Executive Officer of Alpine 4 Kent B. Wilson spoke about the plan to uplist its stock to NASDAQ. He said that this is the right ‘moment’ for the company to go for such a move. He went on to state that the move is also going to be beneficial for the future and current shareholders in Alpine. He added that it is also going to be beneficial for the company’s employees.

However, in addition to that, the blacklisting of major Chinese commercial drone maker DJI in the United States has also opened up a multibillion-dollar opportunity for American companies like Alpine. That is another major reason why the stock has been in focus among investors.

Disclaimer: We hold no position in ALPP stock.