Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Witnesses Bullish Momentum

One of the notable movers among biotech stocks of 2020 has been Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc (OTCMKTS:NWBO), and last week, the stock was on another of its classic runs.

Last week Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc (OTCMKTS:NWBO) rallied by as much as 30%, and in that sort of situation; it could be worthwhile for investors to perhaps take a closer look at the stock which now sits at $1.76.

Key Factors to Watch

Currently, the stock seems to be rising on the back of feverish speculation with regards to the data from the Phase 3 trial of its product DCVax®-L. Investors are clearly lying wait for the results. More importantly, the trading volume in the Northwest stock went up considerably last week as well.

It seems that there is speculation among investors that the company could be on the verge of actually succeeding in a field in which many other companies have failed. The product in question is meant for treating Gliobastoma, which is regarded as one of the most medicine resistant variants of cancer.

It is quite deadly as well for patients and over the years some of the biggest names from the world of biotech and pharmaceuticals industry have failed. The data from the trial will end a wait that has gone on for as long as 13 years for investors.

On the other hand, it is also important to consider the potential market size when it comes to Gliobastoma treatment. It has been suggested that the total size of the market for the treatment of the cancer variant could be as much as $1.4 billion by 2025. In addition to that, Northwest’s product has also got a lot of attention from the mainstream media this year so far and that has only raised the level of anticipation among investors.

The product clearly has potential and it could be quite worthwhile for investors to keep a keen eye on the developments around the product in the coming days.

Disclaimer: We hold no position in NWBO stock.