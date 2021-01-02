Galaxy Next Generation Inc (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Extends Rally on Unusual Volume

The realities of the coronavirus pandemic have spawned a range of new products, and some of the innovations have emerged in at-home learning.

This brings us to the subject of the tech company Galaxy Next Generation Inc (OTCMKTS:GAXY), which revealed earlier this week that it is going to release a new product named G2 Visual Arts on January 1.

Latest News

The company is primarily involved with the interactive learning solutions industry and its latest product is meant to target the at-home learning market. The imminent launch of the product has also resulted in a massive rally in the stock this week.

Last week, Galaxy Next Generation Inc (OTCMKTS:GAXY) has soared by as much as 200% this week and on Wednesday alone, it delivered gains of 50%.

As per the press release from Galaxy Next, it is possible to send visual alerts in both texts and images to devices by way of the next product. The company has made its name for distributing interactive learning solutions in the form of both software and hardware products.

The company has become a name to be reckoned with in the industry and the rise in the demand for at-home learning solutions has driven the popularity of many of its products.

The launch of the new product has created a major buzz among investors this week and it is quite clear that there is a lot of anticipation with regards to G2 Visual Arts. As per the price action in the Galaxy Next stock, it seems that the traders in the stock are expecting a strong opening once the product is launched.

Hence, it is quite likely that the stock is going to be watched closely on January 1 when the product is eventually launched. It might be a good idea for investors to keep the Galaxy Next stock on their watch lists for now.

Disclaimer: We hold no position in GAXY stock.