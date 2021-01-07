36 F
Corporate Universe (OTCMKTS:COUV) Extends Rally on Robust Volume

By Tony Cross
Tony Cross

One of the stocks to have made highly impressive gains in recent weeks is that of Corporate Universe and the trend continued on Monday. The rally continued in the Corporate Universe (OTCMKTS:COUV) stock yesterday as it climbed double digits amidst steady interest from investors.

Key Triggers

More importantly, it is necessary to point out that the stock has been on a roll over the past three weeks and has delivered gains of as much as 300%. The rally in the stock could be traced to an announcement made by the company back in mid-December.

Corporate Universe announced the acquisition of the electric battery development outfit Carbon Ion Energy Storage Limited back on December 16. Since then stock has been on a roll. Carbon Ion is currently best known for its work in relation to the development of modern energy storage devices.

In this regard, it is also necessary to note that the devices being manufactured by Carbon Ion are not only recyclable and faster charging; they do not use rare earth materials either. Hence, it is no wonder that the acquisition from Corporate Universe has created such a buzz among investors.

In addition to that, it is also necessary to note that Carbon Ion had earlier acquired all the assets belonging to ZapGo Ltd. The acquisition is a significant one since Carbon Ion came into possession of more than 30 patents and managed to get the fruits of research worth as much as $25 million.

The battery powered devices market has grown at a breakneck pace and it is expected to grow further in the years to come.

The marker was worth as much as $119 billion back in 2019 and experts believe that the size of the market is only going to grow in the future. Hence, it is not difficult to see why investors seem to be highly excited by this acquisition from the Corporate Universe.

Disclaimer: We hold no interest in COUV stock.

