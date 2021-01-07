36.3 F
New York
Friday, January 8, 2021
type here...
Investing

Curaleaf Holdings (OTCQX:CURLF) Continues to Hit New Highs: Next Move?

By Gene Daniel
0
499
CURLF stock

Must read

Investing

DSG Global Inc (OTCMKTS:DSGT) Hits Multi-Month High On Sudden Optimism

Tony Cross - 0
DSG Global Inc (OTCMKTS:DSGT) has been in the news over the past week or so after the company placed large orders through...
Read more
Investing

AppYea Inc (OTCMKTS:APYP) Stock Gains Momentum on High Volume

Tony Cross - 0
Over the past couple of weeks, many stocks in the over-the-counter market have recorded considerable gains and one of the notable ones...
Read more
Investing

‘Watershed Moment’ NaturalShrimp Inc (OTCMKTS:SHMP) Stock

Tony Cross - 0
Aquaculture company NaturalShrimp Inc (OTCMKTS:SHMP) has been in focus among investors in recent days after the company made a major announcement.
Read more
Investing

CytoDyn Inc (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Charging Upward in December

Tony Cross - 0
Over the course of the year so far, many companies have seen their stocks soar on the back of products meant for...
Read more
Gene Daniel

The cannabis sector has had its ups and downs over the last year, but there are certain stocks that are almost always in focus among investors.

While Aurora Cannabis (TSX:ACB) (NYSE:ACB) may be a stock that is popular, there is a school of thought that fellow Canadian company Curaleaf Holdings (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) could well prove to be a better bet. It is easy to see why.

Major Analysis

The Aurora Cannabis stock has nosedived by as much as 60% over the course of the past year. However, in the same period, Curaleaf Holdings (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) has gained 103%. Hence, it could be a good idea to perhaps take a closer look at the company.

The company managed to grow its revenues three times in all its quarters last year and on top of that, it has established a presence in as many as 23 states in the United States. Moreover, the coronavirus pandemic had come as a hammer blow for many cannabis companies but Curaleaf actually expanded and grew during the same trying period.

In its most recent quarterly financial results for the period ending September 30, 2020, Curaleaf generated as much as $182.4 million in revenues. It represents a year on year growth of as much as 195%.

On the other hand, EBITDA earnings jumped to $42 million in the quarter from only $10.4 million in the year-ago period. Although Curaleaf is not a profitable operation yet, the rate of EBITDA earnings suggests that there is a possibility of the company eventually turning profitable soon. By contrast,

Aurora Cannabis saw its revenues shrink by 8% year on year to only C$67.8 million and at this point, turning profitable seems to be a distant possibility.

Curaleaf commands a market cap of $8.4 billion and on top of that, it reported a cash pile of $84.6 million at the end of the last reported quarter. It indicates that the company has the financial strength to withstand challenges.

Disclaimer: We hold no position in CURLF stock.

Post Views: 648
Previous articleTransportation and Logistics Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:TLSS) Is Gaining Momentum: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Latest article

Investing

Curaleaf Holdings (OTCQX:CURLF) Continues to Hit New Highs: Next Move?

Gene Daniel - 0
The cannabis sector has had its ups and downs over the last year, but there are certain stocks that are almost always...
Read more
Sector News

Transportation and Logistics Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:TLSS) Is Gaining Momentum: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Tony Cross - 0
There were many stocks that have experienced a rally this week, and one of the more notable ones was Transportation and...
Read more
Opinion

Tauriga Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Flattens Out: What Next?

Robyn Ryan - 0
Over the course of the past two weeks, diversified life sciences company Tauriga Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:TAUG) has seen its stock generating handsome...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Consolidates After The Big Rally: Bullish Sign?

Tony Cross - 0
The remarkable rally in Bitcoin has led to a lot of interest in stocks that are involved in...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Corporate Universe (OTCMKTS:COUV) Extends Rally on Robust Volume

Tony Cross - 0
One of the stocks to have made highly impressive gains in recent weeks is that of Corporate Universe...
Read more

© oracledispatch.com. All rights reserved.

Popular Content

Navigation