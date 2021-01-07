36 F
New York
Thursday, January 7, 2021
type here...
Wall Street Daily

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Consolidates After The Big Rally: Bullish Sign?

By Tony Cross
0
218
HVBTF

Must read

Wall Street Daily

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Extends Rally As Bitcoin Jumps

Tony Cross - 0
One of the bigger stories of the year so far has been the massive gains made by Bitcoin. This week BTC hit...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Plyzer Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:PLYZ) Gains Momentum on High Volume: Now What?

Tomas Scott - 0
One of the more notable gainers this week on the OTC is Plyzer Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:PLYZ). The stock was in focus among...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Recent Earnings Shows Major Concern

Ramona Zimmerman - 0
ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) shares are trading at lower $2.73 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. To add more color...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) is Waving the Bear Flag

Stephen - 0
Fluor Corporation (FLR) shares are trading at lower $17.87 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Hold, while the current analyst price target...
Read more
Tony Cross

The remarkable rally in Bitcoin has led to a lot of interest in stocks that are involved in the Bitcoin mining space. One such stock is that of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (OTCMKTS:HVBTF), which has been in the middle of a major rally for the past two months.

Recent News

During the period, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) has delivered gains of as much as 400%, and hence, it could be a good idea for investors to perhaps take a closer look at the company’s operations.

On Monday, the company made a major announcement with regards to its Bitcoin mining operations, and hence, the stock could well be back in focus among investors.

Yesterday, Hive Blockchain announced that it purchased as many as 4180 units of the MicroBT WhatsMiner M31S+, next-generation miner. It is a highly significant development for Hive since the new miners are going to boost its operating hash power substantially. The company stated that it is going to boost its operating hash power by as much as 334 Petahash per second.

This move is a continuation of Hive Blockchain’s policy of further expanding its Bitcoin mining business. After the addition of these new miners, the total operating hash power at the company’s disposal is going to stand at 653 Petahash per second.

The miners are going to be delivered to Hive in a total of 9 stages and the first delivery of a total of 180 miners is going to be made in April this year. From then on, the company is going to receive 500 miners each month up until the end of 2021.

The orders are part of the company’s efforts to ultimately have hash power of as much as 1000 Petahash per second. At this point, the company is already one of the major Ethereum miners and it is trying to become the same when it comes to Bitcoin.

Disclaimer: We hold no position in HIVE stock.

Post Views: 245
Previous articleCorporate Universe (OTCMKTS:COUV) Extends Rally on Robust Volume
Next articleTauriga Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Flattens Out: What Next?

Latest article

Opinion

Tauriga Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Flattens Out: What Next?

Robyn Ryan - 0
Over the course of the past two weeks, diversified life sciences company Tauriga Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:TAUG) has seen its stock generating handsome...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Consolidates After The Big Rally: Bullish Sign?

Tony Cross - 0
The remarkable rally in Bitcoin has led to a lot of interest in stocks that are involved in...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Corporate Universe (OTCMKTS:COUV) Extends Rally on Robust Volume

Tony Cross - 0
One of the stocks to have made highly impressive gains in recent weeks is that of Corporate Universe...
Read more
Investing

Argo Blockchain PLC (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Rockets 70% On Positive Triggers

Tony Cross - 0
The blockchain and cryptocurrency mining companies have been in focus among investors over the past weeks owing to the strong rally in...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Galaxy Next Generation Inc (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Extends Rally on Unusual Volume

Tony Cross - 0
The realities of the coronavirus pandemic have spawned a range of new products, and some of the innovations...
Read more

© oracledispatch.com. All rights reserved.

Popular Content

Navigation