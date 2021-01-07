Tauriga Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Flattens Out: What Next?

Over the course of the past two weeks, diversified life sciences company Tauriga Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:TAUG) has seen its stock generating handsome returns and the upward move continued on Monday, but has since leveled off and now stands at $0.15.

Tauriga Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:TAUG) has rallied by as much as 500% over the past two weeks and Monday, it soared by as much as 41%.

Major Triggers

Now that the Tauriga stock has recorded such gains, it could be a good idea on the part of investors to perhaps take a look at the company a bit more closely.

Back on December 31 last year the company made a major announcement and that could have been one of the reasons behind the rally.

Tauriga announced that the company has been approved as a Corporate Exhibitor at a key industry event. The event in question is the 5th Annual CTIC Capital Pre-J.P. Morgan Healthcare Investment Summit. It is a major development for Tauriga since it is going to be able to showcase its business, its products, and its vision to a large group of bit ticket biotech investing institutions.

Hence, the excitement about the development is understandable. A strong presentation at the event could well lead to one or more investments from some of the members of the audience.

However, that is not all. There has been another recent development that suggests that Tauriga is fast gaining in popularity among a wide range of individuals.

Back on December 14, it emerged that the company’s Instagram page which goes by the user name @taurigum managed to hit the milestone of 10000 followers. It is an important threshold for any Instagram account.

However, crossing that threshold means that the ‘swipe up’ feature is now active on the Instagram page. As a result, Tauriga could potentially benefit substantially by way of its e-commerce business. It is a fast-growing segment of its business and now business could be driven through its Instagram page as well.

Disclosure: We hold no position in TAUG stock.