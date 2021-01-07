36.3 F
New York
Friday, January 8, 2021
type here...
Sector News

Transportation and Logistics Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:TLSS) Is Gaining Momentum: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

By Tony Cross
0
1028
TLSS stock

Must read

Sector News

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Jumps On Crypto Hype: Is it Sustainable?

Tony Cross - 0
The massive rally in the cryptocurrency space has been one of the biggest stories of the year in investment circles.
Read more
Sector News

Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSNP) Turns Volatile in Mid-December

Tony Cross - 0
Over the course of the past month, many companies have seen their stocks make substantial gains but the gains made by the...
Read more
Sector News

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Hits New Highs On Crypto Buzz

Tony Cross - 0
The current rally in the cryptocurrency space has come as a major boost for companies that are involved in the Blockchain industry...
Read more
Sector News

Very Good Food Company Inc (OTCMKTS:VRYYF) Heats Up, Stock Soars 125% in 2-Weeks

Tony Cross - 0
Over the course of the past two weeks, Very Good Food Company Inc (OTCMKTS:VRYYF) has seen its stock make significant gains and...
Read more
Tony Cross

There were many stocks that have experienced a rally this week, and one of the more notable ones was Transportation and Logistics Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:TLSS).

The stock started this week strong and was in sharp focus among investors. TLSS soared by as much as 44% on Monday and now stands at $0.0375.

Key Factors

In such a situation, it could be a good idea on the part of investors to perhaps consider taking a look at TLSS a bit more closely. The reason behind the rally in the stock could be traced back to an announcement from the company back on December 28 last year.

On December 28, Transportation and Logistics Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:TLSS) announced that it had reached a stock purchase agreement.

The company, which is involved in the e-commerce fulfillment space, both issued and sold units made up of Series E Convertible Preferred Stock and a singular warrant.

As per the terms of the agreement, the company can sell as many as 40,266 units but at a discount of 15%. The offering had its initial closing on December 28 and TLSS managed to raise as much as $470,000. The raising of fresh capital is a significant development for the company and it is not a surprise that investors seem to have welcomed the move from TLSS.

TLSS stated that it is going to use the fresh capital towards the deployment of working capital. The rally in the TLSS stock on Monday was quite remarkable and it remains to be seen if the stock can maintain the same momentum through the rest of the week. It could be a good idea on the part of investors to perhaps keep an eye on the stock in the coming days.

In November, the company had announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Revenues dropped by as much as 18.68% year on year to $1,499,000. The drop in revenues was primarily due to the drop in the Amazon DSP business.

Disclaimer: We hold no shares in TLSS stock.

Post Views: 961
Previous articleTauriga Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Flattens Out: What Next?
Next articleCuraleaf Holdings (OTCQX:CURLF) Continues to Hit New Highs: Next Move?

Latest article

Investing

Curaleaf Holdings (OTCQX:CURLF) Continues to Hit New Highs: Next Move?

Gene Daniel - 0
The cannabis sector has had its ups and downs over the last year, but there are certain stocks that are almost always...
Read more
Sector News

Transportation and Logistics Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:TLSS) Is Gaining Momentum: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Tony Cross - 0
There were many stocks that have experienced a rally this week, and one of the more notable ones was Transportation and...
Read more
Opinion

Tauriga Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Flattens Out: What Next?

Robyn Ryan - 0
Over the course of the past two weeks, diversified life sciences company Tauriga Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:TAUG) has seen its stock generating handsome...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Consolidates After The Big Rally: Bullish Sign?

Tony Cross - 0
The remarkable rally in Bitcoin has led to a lot of interest in stocks that are involved in...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Corporate Universe (OTCMKTS:COUV) Extends Rally on Robust Volume

Tony Cross - 0
One of the stocks to have made highly impressive gains in recent weeks is that of Corporate Universe...
Read more

© oracledispatch.com. All rights reserved.

Popular Content

Navigation