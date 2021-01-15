37.4 F
New York
Sunday, January 17, 2021
type here...
Wall Street Daily

Ozop Energy Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Remains Volatile: Stock in Focus

By Tomas Scott
0
3415
OZSC stock

Must read

Wall Street Daily

Nano One Materials Corp (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Signs Cathode Evaluation Agreement: Stock Reacts

James Hudson - 0
Over the past week, there have been many stocks that have managed to generate significant gains and one of those is Nano...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Extends Rally As Bitcoin Jumps

Tony Cross - 0
One of the bigger stories of the year so far has been the massive gains made by Bitcoin. This week BTC hit...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Plyzer Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:PLYZ) Gains Momentum on High Volume: Now What?

Tomas Scott - 0
One of the more notable gainers this week on the OTC is Plyzer Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:PLYZ). The stock was in focus among...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Recent Earnings Shows Major Concern

Ramona Zimmerman - 0
ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) shares are trading at lower $2.73 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. To add more color...
Read more
Tomas Scott

Those who are looking to discover stocks that may have made big moves over the course of the past week could consider taking a closer look at the Ozop Energy Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:OZSC) stock.

Key Triggers

The company is involved in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of significantly high powered inverters, chargers, and similar other power solutions.

Over the course of the past week or so, Ozop Energy Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:OZSC) has rallied strongly and delivered gains of as much as 300%. Moreover, the rally continued on Monday of this week and the Ozop stock ended up extending its gains by as much as 100%.

So with all the buzz surrounding OZSClets take a closer look.

Last week, the company announced that its name has been changed officially to Ozop Energy Solutions from Ozop Surgical Corp. The change came into effect on January 5. However, it is also important to point out that the ticker symbol for the company is going to remain OZSC.

The name change marks a significant moment in the history of the company and Ozop stated as much in its press release.

10-Day Live Chart

It stated that a fundamental change is now taking place in the energy systems industry and Ozop aims to be in the thick of it. The statement went on to add that the name change has also been made keeping in mind that Ozop aims to become a full-service renewable energy solutions operator.

In this regard, it is also necessary to point out that Ozop’s products are in use for a range of industries starting from aircraft ground support to defense. More importantly, these are all highly lucrative industries.

On the other hand, investors need to keep in mind that the company has been in the business for a considerable period of time. It has been actively working towards taking care of the fast-changing power needs since as far back as 1991. As the company enters a new era, it might be the right time to keep an eye on it.

Disclaimer: We hold no position in OZSC stock.

Post Views: 2,124
Previous articleData Storage Corp (OTCMKTS:DTST) Gets Sudden Attention: What’s The Buzz?

Latest article

Wall Street Daily

Ozop Energy Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Remains Volatile: Stock in Focus

Tomas Scott - 0
Those who are looking to discover stocks that may have made big moves over the course of the past week could consider...
Read more
Opinion

Data Storage Corp (OTCMKTS:DTST) Gets Sudden Attention: What’s The Buzz?

Tomas Scott - 0
One of the stocks to have made significant gains this week was that of Data Storage Corp (OTCMKTS:DTST). The Data Storage Corporation...
Read more
Sector News

A Closer Looks at American Battery Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:ABML) Developments

Sarah Mendoza - 0
American Battery Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:ABML) is one of the stocks to have been in focus among investors over the course of the...
Read more
Investing

Why is Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) In a Bearish Trend?

James Hudson - 0
The Bitcoin rally over the past weeks has taken the crypto space by storm. However, it should not be forgotten that Ethereum,...
Read more
Investing

Curaleaf Holdings (OTCQX:CURLF) Continues to Hit New Highs: Next Move?

Gene Daniel - 0
The cannabis sector has had its ups and downs over the last year, but there are certain stocks that are almost always...
Read more

© oracledispatch.com. All rights reserved.

Popular Content

Navigation