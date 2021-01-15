Ozop Energy Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Remains Volatile: Stock in Focus

Those who are looking to discover stocks that may have made big moves over the course of the past week could consider taking a closer look at the Ozop Energy Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:OZSC) stock.

Key Triggers

The company is involved in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of significantly high powered inverters, chargers, and similar other power solutions.

Over the course of the past week or so, Ozop Energy Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:OZSC) has rallied strongly and delivered gains of as much as 300%. Moreover, the rally continued on Monday of this week and the Ozop stock ended up extending its gains by as much as 100%.

So with all the buzz surrounding OZSClets take a closer look.

Last week, the company announced that its name has been changed officially to Ozop Energy Solutions from Ozop Surgical Corp. The change came into effect on January 5. However, it is also important to point out that the ticker symbol for the company is going to remain OZSC.

The name change marks a significant moment in the history of the company and Ozop stated as much in its press release.

It stated that a fundamental change is now taking place in the energy systems industry and Ozop aims to be in the thick of it. The statement went on to add that the name change has also been made keeping in mind that Ozop aims to become a full-service renewable energy solutions operator.

In this regard, it is also necessary to point out that Ozop’s products are in use for a range of industries starting from aircraft ground support to defense. More importantly, these are all highly lucrative industries.

On the other hand, investors need to keep in mind that the company has been in the business for a considerable period of time. It has been actively working towards taking care of the fast-changing power needs since as far back as 1991. As the company enters a new era, it might be the right time to keep an eye on it.

Disclaimer: We hold no position in OZSC stock.