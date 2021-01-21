Sunhydrogen Inc (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Continues to Trend Higher on High Demand

One of the sectors to have come into significant focus among investors in recent times is the hydrogen fuel sector.

Due to the considerable efforts being made by organizations to reduce harmful emissions, the demand for hydrogen fuel has gone up and it is expected to go up in the immediate future.

Key Factors

In such a situation, it might be worthwhile for investors to perhaps take a look at some hydrogen fuel stocks and the Sunhydrogen Inc (OTCMKTS:HYSR) stock is an interesting proposition in this regard.

Sunhydrogen Inc (OTCMKTS:HYSR) has rallied at a remarkable rate over the past months and since November; it has delivered gains of as much as 1300%. Over the past two weeks alone, the Sunhydrogen stock has rallied by as much as 200%.

So, it is clear to see that there is a lot of buzz around the stock at this point. While the rally has been impressive, it is also necessary to see if it can continue to maintain the momentum that it has sustained in recent weeks.

However, one thing that cannot be denied is the fact that after years of being an irrelevant sector, the hydrogen fuel sector is enjoying significant favor. Many industries have made the pivot towards hydrogen fuel and associated technologies, which is why the demand is also rising at an impressive clip.

Hence, the interest in stocks like Sunhydrogen is understandable. In addition to that, it could be worthwhile to point out that the investment bank Goldman Sachs is also bullish about the prospects of the sector.

The company provides a fairly low-cost hydrogen fuel option since it uses its own technology to produce the fuel from either wastewater or seawater. The company’s business model and the current bullish sentiments about the sector make Sunhydrogen a company that could be worth tracking by enterprising investors. Moreover, the stock has also delivered significant gains in recent times.

Disclaimer: We hold no position in HYSR stock.