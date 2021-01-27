25.2 F
New York
Saturday, January 30, 2021
type here...
Sector News

Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Uptrend at Risk: In Focus

By James Hudson
0
1024
BDRBF stock

Must read

Sector News

Rolls-Royce Holding (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Turns Volatile Amid Uncertainty

Gene Daniel - 0
The coronavirus pandemic has brought about a lot of distress in the travel sector, and companies like Rolls Royce, which supplies engines...
Read more
Sector News

CytoDyn Inc (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Hits 4-Month High As Covid-19 Fear Grows

Tony Cross - 0
The coronavirus pandemic unleashed chaos all over the world and also in the markets, however, some biotech companies working on treatments for...
Read more
Sector News

Alpine 4 Technologies Ltd (OTCMKTS:ALPP) Hits New High as Market Share Grows

Tony Cross - 0
Monday was not a particularly great time in the markets owing to renewed fears about COVID 19, but there were some stocks...
Read more
Sector News

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Jumps On Crypto Hype: Is it Sustainable?

Tony Cross - 0
The massive rally in the cryptocurrency space has been one of the biggest stories of the year in investment circles.
Read more
James Hudson

British company Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) came into sharp focus among investors last week after a significant development.

Major Triggers

Bombardier Rail, which is the train arm of the company Bombardier Inc, got export funding worth as much as $2.3 billion from the government ahead of its merger with French company Alstrom SA.

It is a significant boost for the company and resulted in a significant boost for Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) over the past week. The Bombardier stock rallied by as much as 30% last week and it is likely going to be on the radars of many investors this week.

It has also been revealed that Bombardier is going to invest the fresh capital into its factory that is located in Derby. The company recently bagged a contract worth 2.4 billion Euros to manufacture trains meant for the monorail lines in Cairo, Egypt.

More importantly, the cash injection is also going to help Bombardier in supporting as many as 100 jobs directly. The factory in Derby employs a total of 2000 people at this point.

The United Kingdom Export Finance has turbocharged its activities as the country is now trying to forge trading links all over the world following Brexit. Bombardier Transportation, which is based out of Berlin, is going to be acquired by Alstom soon and it will create a behemoth.

The merger is going to create an entity made up of two of the three biggest manufacturers of trains in Europe and is expected to be concluded on January 29. On the other hand, there was significant news with regards to Bombardier’s business last week.

It was announced last week that Bombardier Sifang (Qingdao) Transportation Ltd, its joint venture in China, has been awarded the contract for providing maintenance services to 280 high-speed trains. The contract is worth as much as $192 million and has provided the Chinese joint venture a major boost.

Disclaimer: We hold no position in Bombardier stock.

Post Views: 1,335
Previous articleAmerican Battery Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:ABML) Points up on Surge of Momentum
Next articleSun Pacific Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Stock Rockets and Crashes. What’s Next?

Latest article

Wall Street Daily

Sun Pacific Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Stock Rockets and Crashes. What’s Next?

James Hudson - 0
Sometimes certain stocks move in a big way without any development or news and although it remains a mystery for investors, it...
Read more
Sector News

Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Uptrend at Risk: In Focus

James Hudson - 0
British company Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) came into sharp focus among investors last week after a significant development. Major Triggers
Read more
Investing

American Battery Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:ABML) Points up on Surge of Momentum

Gene Daniel - 0
One of the stocks to have seen a lot of action last week was that of American Battery Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:ABML) and...
Read more
Opinion

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Attempts To Rebound On Bullish Note

Robyn Ryan - 0
While the remarkable rally in Bitcoin has led to breathless speculation about its long term price, the recent rally in Grayscale Ethereum...
Read more
Sector News

Sunhydrogen Inc (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Continues to Trend Higher on High Demand

James Hudson - 0
One of the sectors to have come into significant focus among investors in recent times is the hydrogen...
Read more

© oracledispatch.com. All rights reserved.

Popular Content

Navigation