31.6 F
New York
Thursday, January 28, 2021
type here...
Wall Street Daily

Sun Pacific Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Stock Rockets and Crashes. What’s Next?

By James Hudson
0
362
SNPW stock

Must read

Wall Street Daily

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (Btc) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Consolidates After Solid Rally

Tomas Scott - 0
There have hardly been many bigger stories in the year than the roaring comeback made by Bitcoin. That has come as a...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Why Is Everyone Talking About Alpine 4 Technologies Ltd (OTCMKTS:ALPP) Stock?

Tony Cross - 0
Investors who are looking for fast-moving stocks have had have made options in recent days. One stock that certainly stands out is...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Nano One Materials Corp (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Signs Cathode Evaluation Agreement: Stock Reacts

James Hudson - 0
Over the past week, there have been many stocks that have managed to generate significant gains and one of those is Nano...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Extends Rally As Bitcoin Jumps

Tony Cross - 0
One of the bigger stories of the year so far has been the massive gains made by Bitcoin. This week BTC hit...
Read more
James Hudson

Sometimes certain stocks move in a big way without any development or news and although it remains a mystery for investors, it might still be worthwhile to have a look at the company. Clues might be found in the past.

One of the stocks that made such a massive move last week was that of Sun Pacific Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:SNPW).

Major News

Sun Pacific Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:SNPW) stock soared by as much as 400% over the course of the previous week but there was no news regarding the company, and now SNPW is crashing back to earth.

Considering the gains made by the company, it is likely that more and more investors are going to have a close eye on SNPW stock in the coming days.

In this regard, it is necessary to go back to a development that took place back in October last year. Back on October 5, 2020, the company announced that its fully owned subsidiary Street Smart Outdoor Corp (SSOC) signed a five year agreement with the Township of Howell New Jersey.

The agreement is with regards to outdoor advertising that is going to go up on street furniture. The outdoor advertising industry has grown at a pretty impressive pace and back in 2019, the total spend on such advertising stood at as much as $39.42 billion globally.

That being said, it is also important to keep in mind that the figure is actually expected to come down and drop of $37.1 billion due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sun Pacific has however stated that it seeks to benefit from the continued rise in advertising growth in the years to come.

The company is currently trying to expand its presence at a national level and hence, tying up deals with national advertisers could prove to be the way to go in that regard. It seems Street Smart Outdoor Corp is going to be a big part of the company’s growth strategy.

Disclaimer We hold no position in SNPW stock.  

Post Views: 359
Previous articleBombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Uptrend at Risk: In Focus

Latest article

Wall Street Daily

Sun Pacific Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Stock Rockets and Crashes. What’s Next?

James Hudson - 0
Sometimes certain stocks move in a big way without any development or news and although it remains a mystery for investors, it...
Read more
Sector News

Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Uptrend at Risk: In Focus

James Hudson - 0
British company Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) came into sharp focus among investors last week after a significant development. Major Triggers
Read more
Investing

American Battery Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:ABML) Points up on Surge of Momentum

Gene Daniel - 0
One of the stocks to have seen a lot of action last week was that of American Battery Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:ABML) and...
Read more
Opinion

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Attempts To Rebound On Bullish Note

Robyn Ryan - 0
While the remarkable rally in Bitcoin has led to breathless speculation about its long term price, the recent rally in Grayscale Ethereum...
Read more
Sector News

Sunhydrogen Inc (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Continues to Trend Higher on High Demand

James Hudson - 0
One of the sectors to have come into significant focus among investors in recent times is the hydrogen...
Read more

© oracledispatch.com. All rights reserved.

Popular Content

Navigation