Ozop Energy Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Looks Energized in 2021

There have been some remarkable rallies in the stock market in recent weeks and one of the more eye-catching ones has been the gains recorded by the Ozop Energy Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:OZSC) stock over the course of the past three weeks.

Major Developments

During that period, Ozop Energy Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:OZSC) delivered triple digit gains as investors kept piling on to it. In light of such gains, it might be a good idea for investors to take a closer look at some of the recent events with regards to the company.

An important event took place earlier this month when the company announced the establishment of its new subsidiary Ozop Energy Systems Inc.

The subsidiary is an attempt from Ozop to head into the fast-growing renewable energy market. Ozop Energy Systems Inc is going to be involved in providing supply chain solutions to the industry and aims to be a global leader in that particular niche.

In the press release, Ozop Energy stated that it expects to capture a major portion of the supply chain market through its subsidiary. However, that is not all. Earlier this month, there was another major development that potential investors need to be aware of.

Back on January 5, the company announced that it officially changed its name to Ozop Energy Solutions Inc from Ozop Surgical Corp. It went into effect on the same day in the markets as well. The change in the company’s name is consistent with its goal of becoming a renewable energy solutions firm.

It is a reflection of the strategic change instituted by the company to move into the renewable energy market from the innovative surgical technologies space.

Ozop noted that the surgical technologies space suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company has also started making key appointments and a couple of weeks ago, Ozop announced the appointment of Dr. Allen Sosis as the Director of Business Development at the subsidiary Ozop Energy Systems Inc. Dr. Sosis is a highly experienced executive, who has worked in the renewable energy and solar space for more than two decades.

Disclaimer: We hold no shares in OZSC stock.