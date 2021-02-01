31.7 F
New York
Wednesday, February 3, 2021
type here...
Wall Street Daily

Ozop Energy Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Looks Energized in 2021

By Tony Cross
0
5683
OZSC stock

Must read

Wall Street Daily

Corporate Universe (OTCMKTS:COUV) Extends Rally on Robust Volume

Tony Cross - 0
One of the stocks to have made highly impressive gains in recent weeks is that of Corporate Universe...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Galaxy Next Generation Inc (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Extends Rally on Unusual Volume

Tony Cross - 0
The realities of the coronavirus pandemic have spawned a range of new products, and some of the innovations...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (Btc) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Consolidates After Solid Rally

Tomas Scott - 0
There have hardly been many bigger stories in the year than the roaring comeback made by Bitcoin. That has come as a...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Why Is Everyone Talking About Alpine 4 Technologies Ltd (OTCMKTS:ALPP) Stock?

Tony Cross - 0
Investors who are looking for fast-moving stocks have had have made options in recent days. One stock that certainly stands out is...
Read more
Tony Cross

There have been some remarkable rallies in the stock market in recent weeks and one of the more eye-catching ones has been the gains recorded by the Ozop Energy Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:OZSC) stock over the course of the past three weeks.

Major Developments

During that period, Ozop Energy Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:OZSC) delivered triple digit gains as investors kept piling on to it. In light of such gains, it might be a good idea for investors to take a closer look at some of the recent events with regards to the company.

An important event took place earlier this month when the company announced the establishment of its new subsidiary Ozop Energy Systems Inc.

The subsidiary is an attempt from Ozop to head into the fast-growing renewable energy market. Ozop Energy Systems Inc is going to be involved in providing supply chain solutions to the industry and aims to be a global leader in that particular niche.

In the press release, Ozop Energy stated that it expects to capture a major portion of the supply chain market through its subsidiary. However, that is not all. Earlier this month, there was another major development that potential investors need to be aware of.

Back on January 5, the company announced that it officially changed its name to Ozop Energy Solutions Inc from Ozop Surgical Corp. It went into effect on the same day in the markets as well. The change in the company’s name is consistent with its goal of becoming a renewable energy solutions firm.

It is a reflection of the strategic change instituted by the company to move into the renewable energy market from the innovative surgical technologies space.

Ozop noted that the surgical technologies space suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company has also started making key appointments and a couple of weeks ago, Ozop announced the appointment of Dr. Allen Sosis as the Director of Business Development at the subsidiary Ozop Energy Systems Inc. Dr. Sosis is a highly experienced executive, who has worked in the renewable energy and solar space for more than two decades.

Disclaimer: We hold no shares in OZSC stock.

Post Views: 3,393
Previous articleSun Pacific Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Stock Rockets and Crashes. What’s Next?
Next articleTesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSNP) Regains Momentum: What to Expect Now?

Latest article

Wall Street Daily

CytoDyn Inc (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Stock Hits 7-Month High on Registration News

Tony Cross - 0
In the past year or so, many biotech companies have come into focus among investors due to their work on vaccines and...
Read more
Sector News

Healthier Choices Management Corp (HCMC) Stock Rockets on WallStreetBets Chatter

Robyn Ryan - 0
Over the past couple of weeks, members from Reddit investment community WallStreetBets have unleashed mayhem in the markets by pumping heavily shorted...
Read more
Opinion

Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSNP) Regains Momentum: What to Expect Now?

Gene Daniel - 0
Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. Common Stock (OTCMKTS:TSNP) stock has managed to record significant gains ever since it announced its merger with HUMBL Inc...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Ozop Energy Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Looks Energized in 2021

Tony Cross - 0
There have been some remarkable rallies in the stock market in recent weeks and one of the more eye-catching ones has been...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Sun Pacific Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Stock Rockets and Crashes. What’s Next?

James Hudson - 0
Sometimes certain stocks move in a big way without any development or news and although it remains a mystery for investors, it...
Read more

© oracledispatch.com. All rights reserved.

Popular Content

Navigation