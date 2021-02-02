31.7 F
New York
Wednesday, February 3, 2021
type here...
Wall Street Daily

CytoDyn Inc (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Stock Hits 7-Month High on Registration News

By Tony Cross
0
465
CYDY stock

Must read

Wall Street Daily

Corporate Universe (OTCMKTS:COUV) Extends Rally on Robust Volume

Tony Cross - 0
One of the stocks to have made highly impressive gains in recent weeks is that of Corporate Universe...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Galaxy Next Generation Inc (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Extends Rally on Unusual Volume

Tony Cross - 0
The realities of the coronavirus pandemic have spawned a range of new products, and some of the innovations...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (Btc) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Consolidates After Solid Rally

Tomas Scott - 0
There have hardly been many bigger stories in the year than the roaring comeback made by Bitcoin. That has come as a...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Why Is Everyone Talking About Alpine 4 Technologies Ltd (OTCMKTS:ALPP) Stock?

Tony Cross - 0
Investors who are looking for fast-moving stocks have had have made options in recent days. One stock that certainly stands out is...
Read more
Tony Cross

In the past year or so, many biotech companies have come into focus among investors due to their work on vaccines and treatments to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

One such stock is that of the biotech company CytoDyn Inc (OTCMKTS:CYDY) and this week it is back in focus after a key announcement from the company on Monday.

Major Triggers

On Monday CytoDyn announced that it has chosen Chiral Pharma Corp with the task of registering its leronlimab coronavirus treatment product named Vyrologix in the Philippines.

The registration is going to be done under the provisions of a licensed physician’s request for Compassionate Special Permit (CSP). The treatment is going to be provided to patients for a fee.

It is a significant development for CytoDyn and the market recognized that as well. The stock soared on Monday after the announcement and delivered gains of as much as 29%. CytoDyn further noted that it is going to make as many as 100000 doses available to Chiral Pharma from its reserves for sales in the Philippines. However, that is not all.

The company also announced that it shared the results of several studies into Vyrologix as a treatment for COVID 19 patients with doctors, regulators and healthcare executives in the Philippines.

The sales of the product will start as soon as Chiral Pharma is able to get the CSP approval for it and it goes without saying that it could prove to be a major coup for CytoDyn. However, in addition to this news, there was another development with regards to the company that investors ought to keep in mind.

According to a filing at the Delaware Chancery Court this past week, the management and investors at CytoDyn agreed on a settlement with regards to a stockholder derivative lawsuit. It is another positive for the company and could even prove to be a boost for the stock as well.

Disclaimer: We hold no position in CYDY stock

Post Views: 537
Previous articleHealthier Choices Management Corp (HCMC) Stock Rockets on WallStreetBets Chatter

Latest article

Wall Street Daily

CytoDyn Inc (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Stock Hits 7-Month High on Registration News

Tony Cross - 0
In the past year or so, many biotech companies have come into focus among investors due to their work on vaccines and...
Read more
Sector News

Healthier Choices Management Corp (HCMC) Stock Rockets on WallStreetBets Chatter

Robyn Ryan - 0
Over the past couple of weeks, members from Reddit investment community WallStreetBets have unleashed mayhem in the markets by pumping heavily shorted...
Read more
Opinion

Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSNP) Regains Momentum: What to Expect Now?

Gene Daniel - 0
Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. Common Stock (OTCMKTS:TSNP) stock has managed to record significant gains ever since it announced its merger with HUMBL Inc...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Ozop Energy Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Looks Energized in 2021

Tony Cross - 0
There have been some remarkable rallies in the stock market in recent weeks and one of the more eye-catching ones has been...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Sun Pacific Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Stock Rockets and Crashes. What’s Next?

James Hudson - 0
Sometimes certain stocks move in a big way without any development or news and although it remains a mystery for investors, it...
Read more

© oracledispatch.com. All rights reserved.

Popular Content

Navigation