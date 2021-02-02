Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSNP) Regains Momentum: What to Expect Now?

Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. Common Stock (OTCMKTS:TSNP) stock has managed to record significant gains ever since it announced its merger with HUMBL Inc some time back.

The gains have been quite substantial and over the course of the past one month alone, the Tesoro stock has delivered gains of as much as 165%.

Major Triggers

On Monday, the juggernaut continued on its way and soared by as much as 29%. Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. Common Stock (OTCMKTS:TSNP) is soon going to be renamed HUMBL Inc but last week there was an announcement that potential investors could consider taking a look at.

Tesoro announced the launch of a new platform called HUMBL x SHOP, which is part of a new collection of products from HUMBL Studios. It is another major development and one that seems to have excited investors as well. It is easy to see why.

The online shopping platform launched by the company is going to offer HUMBL merchandise and clothing to those who support the brand. In addition to that, other forms of collectors’ items and memorabilia are also going to be made available on the platform.

The head of HUMBL Studios Jennifer Edgerton spoke about the launch of the new platform. She stated that the company received a large number of requests from customers with regards to core merchandise from HUMBL. Hence, the company decided to launch a new shopping platform.

Edgerton went on to add that the collection of products that are going to be made available on the HUMBL x SHOP is going to include HUMBL branded high-quality garments.

It remains to be seen how the new collection fares, considering the fact that HUMBL already launched The Camo Beach Collection for Winter 2021 season.

In an intriguing announcement, the company also stated that a small number of products from the HUMBL x COLLECTIONS are also going to be recorded on the blockchain by way of Origin Assurance, a new technology.

Disclaimer: We hold no position in TSNP stock.