Alpine 4 Technologies Ltd (OTCMKTS:ALPP) Showing Strength After Patent Approval

Investors who believe in long-term wealth creation are often on the hunt for stocks that have recorded significant gains over a reasonable period of time.

In this context, it is worthwhile to mention the Alpine 4 Technologies Ltd (OTCMKTS:ALPP) stock, which has recorded astonishing gains since the middle of November last year.

Major News

Since then, Alpine 4 Technologies Ltd (OTCMKTS:ALPP) has rallied by as much as 460% and on Tuesday alone, it managed to deliver gains of 14%.

The company, which is known for being a noted owner and operator of small businesses, is clearly in focus among investors and for good reason. One of the more important boosts for the stock came about towards the end of last month.

On January 26th it emerged that Alpine 4 had been awarded the second of two patents that it had filed with regards to its rear-end collision avoidance product named Brake Active.

It is a major development for the company and has naturally created considerable excitement among investors. The first patent for the product had been awarded back in October last year. While the award of the second patent is certainly a major boost for the company, there are certain other things that potential investors need to keep in mind as well.

Back in January, Alpine 4 also provided preliminary guidance with regards to its revenues for 2020. The company has projected that its revenues for 2020 is going to be in the range between $33.5 million and $33.5 million. That reflects a potential year-on-year revenue growth between $19% and 24%.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company Kent B. Wilson stated that although the coronavirus pandemic resulted in considerable damage to many businesses and forced some to shut shop altogether, Alpine 4 managed to record growth of 19%. The stock has performed impressively but it remains to be seen if it can manage to maintain its momentum in the coming weeks.

Disclaimer: We hold no position in ALPP stock.