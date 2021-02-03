45.8 F
New York
Friday, February 5, 2021
type here...
Opinion

Alpine 4 Technologies Ltd (OTCMKTS:ALPP) Showing Strength After Patent Approval

By James Hudson
0
9235
TSNP stock

Must read

Opinion

Data Storage Corp (OTCMKTS:DTST) Gets Sudden Attention: What’s The Buzz?

Tomas Scott - 0
One of the stocks to have made significant gains this week was that of Data Storage Corp (OTCMKTS:DTST). The Data Storage Corporation...
Read more
Opinion

Tauriga Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Flattens Out: What Next?

Robyn Ryan - 0
Over the course of the past two weeks, diversified life sciences company Tauriga Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:TAUG) has seen its stock generating handsome...
Read more
Opinion

Why is Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CELZ) Moving This Week?

Tomas Scott - 0
There have been many stocks that have made significant gains this week so far but the gains made...
Read more
Opinion

Alpine 4 Technologies Ltd (OTCMKTS:ALPP) Extends Rally On NASDAQ’s Uplisting Optimism

Tony Cross - 0
It is often seen that any plans of uplisting a stock to a larger stock exchange lead to a significant boost to...
Read more
James Hudson

Investors who believe in long-term wealth creation are often on the hunt for stocks that have recorded significant gains over a reasonable period of time.

In this context, it is worthwhile to mention the Alpine 4 Technologies Ltd (OTCMKTS:ALPP) stock, which has recorded astonishing gains since the middle of November last year.

Major News

Since then, Alpine 4 Technologies Ltd (OTCMKTS:ALPP) has rallied by as much as 460% and on Tuesday alone, it managed to deliver gains of 14%.

The company, which is known for being a noted owner and operator of small businesses, is clearly in focus among investors and for good reason. One of the more important boosts for the stock came about towards the end of last month.

On January 26th it emerged that Alpine 4 had been awarded the second of two patents that it had filed with regards to its rear-end collision avoidance product named Brake Active.

It is a major development for the company and has naturally created considerable excitement among investors. The first patent for the product had been awarded back in October last year. While the award of the second patent is certainly a major boost for the company, there are certain other things that potential investors need to keep in mind as well.

Back in January, Alpine 4 also provided preliminary guidance with regards to its revenues for 2020. The company has projected that its revenues for 2020 is going to be in the range between $33.5 million and $33.5 million. That reflects a potential year-on-year revenue growth between $19% and 24%.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company Kent B. Wilson stated that although the coronavirus pandemic resulted in considerable damage to many businesses and forced some to shut shop altogether, Alpine 4 managed to record growth of 19%. The stock has performed impressively but it remains to be seen if it can manage to maintain its momentum in the coming weeks.

Disclaimer: We hold no position in ALPP stock.

Post Views: 5,118
Previous articleArtificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX) Regains Momentum at a Critical Time
Next articleEnzolytics Inc (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Continues to Move Higher On Massive Volume

Latest article

Uncategorized

Cresco Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Continues to Move Up As Pot Sector Hits New Highs

Gene Daniel - 0
It is a well-known fact that the cannabis sector has had its fair share of troubles over the past year or so...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Attracts Buyers As Ethereum Passes $1600

Robyn Ryan - 0
The rally in cryptocurrencies over the past few weeks has been quite remarkable. Although Bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency by market cap,...
Read more
Investing

Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSNP) In Focus: Continues to Hit New Highs

Gene Daniel - 0
If you are looking for stocks that have managed to record significant gains over the past couple of months or so then...
Read more
Opinion

Drone Delivery Canada Corp (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) is Soaring after Roadmap Update

James Hudson - 0
The drone industry has grown at a remarkable rate over the past five years or so and hence, it is no surprise...
Read more
Sector News

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Surges Higher On Sector Strength

Robyn Ryan - 0
The Solar Integrated Roofing Corp (OTCMKTS:SIRC) stock has come into sharp focus among investors and on Wednesday, the stock made significant gains...
Read more

© oracledispatch.com. All rights reserved.

Popular Content

Navigation