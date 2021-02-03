Enzolytics Inc (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Continues to Move Higher On Massive Volume

Companies that are working on ways to tackle HIV are almost always an attractive proposition for investors, especially if the companies in question show some progress.

One such company could be Enzolytics Inc (OTCMKTS:ENZC) and in recent days, its stock has also performed impressively.

Key Triggers

Following an announcement from the company on Monday, the Enzolytics stock rallied strongly and went up by as much as 28% yesterday. The latest rally in Enzolytics Inc (OTCMKTS:ENZC) took its gains over the course of the past month to as much as 300%.

The rally experienced by the stock this week was linked to an announcement made by the company with regards to the latest discovery.

Enzolytics announced on February 1 that it managed to identify as many as seven new conserved and possibly immutable sites on the HIV virus. However, that is not all. The company also announced that it is now aiming to come up with anti-HIV monoclonal antibodies that are meant for specifically targeting those sites.

It is a major development for the company and it was no surprise that the news was welcomed with such optimism by investors. At this point in time, the anti-HIV monoclonal antibody from Enzolytics can target only one such site.

The discovery of new sites is a welcome development since the company is now going to start working on producing anti-HIV monoclonal antibodies Institute for Preclinical Studies at Texas A&M University. However, that is not all.

Last month, Enzolytics announced that it got the official filing receipt from the United States Patent Office with regards to its multiple sclerosis patent application.

The application in question is titled “Nuclear Proteins Isolated from Mammalian Spinal Cord Immune Factor – Pharmaceutical Composition for Treatment”. More importantly, it is necessary to point out that Enzolytics also received the third tranche of financing worth as much as $1.2 million.

Disclaimer: We hold no position in ENZC stock