45.8 F
New York
Friday, February 5, 2021
type here...
Sector News

Greene Concepts (OTCMKTS:INKW) Hits New High: Soars 500% in a 2-Week Span

By Tony Cross
0
1703
INKW price

Must read

Sector News

A Closer Looks at American Battery Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:ABML) Developments

Sarah Mendoza - 0
American Battery Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:ABML) is one of the stocks to have been in focus among investors over the course of the...
Read more
Sector News

Transportation and Logistics Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:TLSS) Is Gaining Momentum: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Tony Cross - 0
There were many stocks that have experienced a rally this week, and one of the more notable ones was Transportation and...
Read more
Sector News

Corporate Universe (OTCMKTS:COUV) High Volatility on Breakout Volume

Sarah Mendoza - 0
There were many stocks that recorded gains on Monday, but there were very few stocks that could match the gains made by...
Read more
Sector News

Optec International Inc (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Regains Momentum and Shares Soar

Tony Cross - 0
Optec International Inc (OTCMKTS:OPTI) has been in focus at different points this year among investors, and it is back in focus this...
Read more
Tony Cross

It is a well-known fact that one of the best ways of going about investing in stocks is by looking into the latest trends and keeping an eye on stocks that have recorded considerable gains during that time.

By that principle, it could be worthwhile for investors to take a look at the Greene Concepts (OTCMKTS:INKW) stock, which has recorded significant gains in recent times.

On Tuesday, the Greene Concepts stock soared by as much as 80% to take its gains over the course of the past 2-week to as much as 500%.

The latest rally in the stock came about after the company made a major announcement earlier this week.

News Update

This Monday Greene Concepts announced that it is currently working with e-commerce giant Amazon with regards to its plans of restocking BE WATER. This company found itself in this situation after as many as three truckloads of the product were sold out on the first day on which it was listed on Amazon.

It goes without saying that this development proves that the product is a major hit among consumers and the product could sell quickly as soon as it is restocked. Hence, the optimism around the Greene Concepts over the past few days is quite understandable.

It was in the last week of January that Greene Concepts announced that its partnership with Amazon had been finalized.

At the time of the announcement, the company had also announced that it was going to send in three truckloads of the product to Amazon. The products were then routed to the different Amazon fulfillment centers located across the United States.

In this regard, it is also important to point out that the success of a product on Amazon indicates that it is popular across a large pool of customers. The product is now exposed to as many as 300 million customers across the United States and that can only be a good thing for Greene Concepts.

Disclaimer: We hold no position in INKW stock

Post Views: 1,322
Previous articleEnzolytics Inc (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Continues to Move Higher On Massive Volume
Next articleGlobal Battery Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:REZZF) in Focus: Trending Higher

Latest article

Uncategorized

Cresco Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Continues to Move Up As Pot Sector Hits New Highs

Gene Daniel - 0
It is a well-known fact that the cannabis sector has had its fair share of troubles over the past year or so...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Attracts Buyers As Ethereum Passes $1600

Robyn Ryan - 0
The rally in cryptocurrencies over the past few weeks has been quite remarkable. Although Bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency by market cap,...
Read more
Investing

Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSNP) In Focus: Continues to Hit New Highs

Gene Daniel - 0
If you are looking for stocks that have managed to record significant gains over the past couple of months or so then...
Read more
Opinion

Drone Delivery Canada Corp (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) is Soaring after Roadmap Update

James Hudson - 0
The drone industry has grown at a remarkable rate over the past five years or so and hence, it is no surprise...
Read more
Sector News

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Surges Higher On Sector Strength

Robyn Ryan - 0
The Solar Integrated Roofing Corp (OTCMKTS:SIRC) stock has come into sharp focus among investors and on Wednesday, the stock made significant gains...
Read more

© oracledispatch.com. All rights reserved.

Popular Content

Navigation