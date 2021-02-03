Greene Concepts (OTCMKTS:INKW) Hits New High: Soars 500% in a 2-Week Span

It is a well-known fact that one of the best ways of going about investing in stocks is by looking into the latest trends and keeping an eye on stocks that have recorded considerable gains during that time.

By that principle, it could be worthwhile for investors to take a look at the Greene Concepts (OTCMKTS:INKW) stock, which has recorded significant gains in recent times.

On Tuesday, the Greene Concepts stock soared by as much as 80% to take its gains over the course of the past 2-week to as much as 500%.

The latest rally in the stock came about after the company made a major announcement earlier this week.

News Update

This Monday Greene Concepts announced that it is currently working with e-commerce giant Amazon with regards to its plans of restocking BE WATER. This company found itself in this situation after as many as three truckloads of the product were sold out on the first day on which it was listed on Amazon.

It goes without saying that this development proves that the product is a major hit among consumers and the product could sell quickly as soon as it is restocked. Hence, the optimism around the Greene Concepts over the past few days is quite understandable.

It was in the last week of January that Greene Concepts announced that its partnership with Amazon had been finalized.

At the time of the announcement, the company had also announced that it was going to send in three truckloads of the product to Amazon. The products were then routed to the different Amazon fulfillment centers located across the United States.

In this regard, it is also important to point out that the success of a product on Amazon indicates that it is popular across a large pool of customers. The product is now exposed to as many as 300 million customers across the United States and that can only be a good thing for Greene Concepts.

Disclaimer: We hold no position in INKW stock