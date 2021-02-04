45.8 F
Opinion

Drone Delivery Canada Corp (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) is Soaring after Roadmap Update

By James Hudson
James Hudson

The drone industry has grown at a remarkable rate over the past five years or so and hence, it is no surprise that more and more investors are now looking to invest in the sector.

If you are looking for a drone stock that the Drone Delivery Canada Corp (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) stock may be worth a closer look.

The stock has recorded significant gains in recent times and it continued on Wednesday.

Yesterday, the Drone Delivery Canada stock rallied by as much as 26% to take its gains over the course of the past one month to 100%. The rally in the stock on Wednesday was possibly linked to an update from the company last week.

Plans to Integrate AI into its Disruptive Drone Solution

Back on January 28th Drone Delivery Canada provided an update with regards to its aim of adding artificial intelligence to its drone delivery solution. It is one of the main aspects of the technology roadmap that has been devised by the company and it entails the integration of artificial intelligence into several aspects of its drove delivery systems.

It is a major development for the company and it is not a surprise that the update has been welcomed wholeheartedly by investors.

In addition, the company is also going to use artificial intelligence in order to leverage data from its other software solutions.

The President and Chief Executive Officer of Drone Delivery Canada Michael Zahra spoke about this particular development as well. He said that there are a number of applications that can be improved significantly through the use of artificial intelligence. He went on to add that such an approach is only going to bring about more benefits to the company’s customers.

Last but not the least, he also stated that the volume of data that is mined through the company’s operations can also be monetized in the future. That could then give rise to a potential revenue stream.

Disclaimer: We hold no shares in TAKOF stock.

