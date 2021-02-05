Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSNP) In Focus: Continues to Hit New Highs

If you are looking for stocks that have managed to record significant gains over the past couple of months or so then you could consider having a look at the Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSNP) stock.

Major Triggers

The company, which is all set to be renamed HUMBL Inc following its merger, has seen its stock rally by as much as 2100% since the middle of November last year.

On Thursday, Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSNP) was on the move again and managed to deliver gains of as much as 44%. The latest rally in the stock was triggered by an announcement from the company earlier on in the week.

FREE CONFIDENTIAL REPORT 3 Stocks Set To Soar By January 1st, 2021 SUBSCRIBE! You have Successfully Subscribed!

On February 2, the company announced that the launch of a new lined up of products named BLOCK Exchange Traded Index (ETXs). More importantly, it is necessary to note that the index is being launched in as many as 100 countries including nations in North America, Asia, and Latin America among others.

In this regard, it is also important for investors to get a better idea about the product in question before making any decision. The BLOCK ETX lines were developed by HUMBL and the aim of the line of products is to provide retail investors with a convenient way of trading digital assets.

It’s a well-known fact that cryptocurrencies have now become far more popular than they were a few years ago and the company’s entry into the sector has naturally been welcomed by investors. The Chief Market Strategist at HUMBL Financial Calvin Wright spoke about the new product as well.

He said that just like how ETFs and Mutual Funds allow investors to invest in multi-asset instruments, BLOCK ETX is going to do the same for the digital asset market.

It remains to be seen whether the product is a success or not but at this point, it has generated a lot of optimism in the markets. Investors could consider keeping track of the Tesoro stock this week.

Disclaimer: We hold no shares in TSNP stock.