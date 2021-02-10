27.1 F
New York
Friday, February 12, 2021
type here...
Wall Street Daily

Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSNP) Hitting on All Cylinders

By James Hudson
0
7379
TSNP stock

Must read

Wall Street Daily

Ozop Energy Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Looks Energized in 2021

Tony Cross - 0
There have been some remarkable rallies in the stock market in recent weeks and one of the more eye-catching ones has been...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Sun Pacific Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Stock Rockets and Crashes. What’s Next?

James Hudson - 0
Sometimes certain stocks move in a big way without any development or news and although it remains a mystery for investors, it...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS: AITX) Moves Up Quickly On Solid Volume

Tomas Scott - 0
The artificial intelligence industry has grown at a remarkable pace over the past half a decade or so and over the coming...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Ozop Energy Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Remains Volatile: Stock in Focus

Tomas Scott - 0
Those who are looking to discover stocks that may have made big moves over the course of the past week could consider...
Read more
James Hudson

Last year it was announced that Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSNP) was going to be merged with fintech company HUMBL INC and since then the stock has been on fire.

While it is true that many experts believe that the gains made by Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSNP) are irrational, it is still important for investors to take a deeper look at the company.

Major Triggers

The merged entity is valued at $5 billion and more importantly, the rally has continued in 2021 as well.

On Monday, the Tesoro stock continued to rally and rose by as much as 24% to take the total gains for the year so far to as much as 1100%.

Those are enormous gains and naturally, it is expected that TSNP is going to land on the radars of more investors. One of the reasons behind the continued rise in the stock price has been the introduction of a range of new products from HUMBL.

That being said, most of those new launches are not actually new. Many of those products had been launched earlier under the name BLOCK 30. At this point, the stock has garnered a lot of attention from retail investors but there is very little that could explain the sheer magnitude of the gains.

The scale of the rally almost makes it seem like HUMBL is the next fintech giant.

Last week, the company announced the launch of its new blockchain-related product named BLOCK ETX that is expected to make it easier for people to get into digital asset investing.

Considering the fact that the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors have generated a lot of interest among investors, it was not surprising that the announcement last week led to such a rally.

While the rally in the Tesoro Enterprises stock continues, it might continue to attract investors. However, experts believe that the stock price does not reflect the reality at this point.

Disclaimer: We hold no position in TSNP stock.

Post Views: 4,463
Previous articleOzop Energy Solutions Inc (OZSC) is Riding a Green Wave of Momentum
Next articleIs Enzolytics Inc (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Making All The Right Moves in 2021

Latest article

Investing

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX) Looks RAD: Extends Rally

Tony Cross - 0
The artificial intelligence space has grown at a highly impressive rate over the past few years and nowadays, investors are increasingly looking...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Healthier Choices Management Corp (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Heats Up: WallStreetBets at it Again

Ramona Zimmerman - 0
At the mid-point of the trading week, it is often prundent for investors to take stock of the market and take a...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Is Enzolytics Inc (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Making All The Right Moves in 2021

Robyn Ryan - 0
When a stock makes massive gains over a reasonable period of time, then it is necessary for investors to perhaps looking into...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSNP) Hitting on All Cylinders

James Hudson - 0
Last year it was announced that Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSNP) was going to be merged with fintech company HUMBL INC and since...
Read more
Opinion

Ozop Energy Solutions Inc (OZSC) is Riding a Green Wave of Momentum

Tomas Scott - 0
Investors who are looking for fresh opportunities in rising stocks may have a lot to choose from at this point but it...
Read more

© oracledispatch.com. All rights reserved.

Popular Content

Navigation