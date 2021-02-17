Geometry Dash APK
27.2 F
New York
Thursday, February 18, 2021
type here...
Opinion

Medmen Enterprises Inc (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Pulls Back From Highs as Buzz Cools Off

By Gene Daniel
0
465
MMNFF stock

Must read

Opinion

Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSNP) Regains Momentum: What to Expect Now?

Gene Daniel - 0
Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. Common Stock (OTCMKTS:TSNP) stock has managed to record significant gains ever since it announced its merger with HUMBL Inc...
Read more
Opinion

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Attempts To Rebound On Bullish Note

Robyn Ryan - 0
While the remarkable rally in Bitcoin has led to breathless speculation about its long term price, the recent rally in Grayscale Ethereum...
Read more
Opinion

Signal Advance Inc (OTCMKTS:SIGL) Makes a Big Move, Again.

Tomas Scott - 0
Speculation and confusion can often lead to strange occurrences on the stock markets and that is what happened...
Read more
Opinion

Data Storage Corp (OTCMKTS:DTST) Gets Sudden Attention: What’s The Buzz?

Tomas Scott - 0
One of the stocks to have made significant gains this week was that of Data Storage Corp (OTCMKTS:DTST). The Data Storage Corporation...
Read more
Gene Daniel

Among the sectors which have bounced back in 2021, the cannabis sector is one of considerable interest since it had been in the doldrums even before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

One of the cannabis stocks to have had a pretty volatile week so far is that of Medmen Enterprises Inc (OTCMKTS:MMNFF).

Key Developments

The stock dived by as much as 50% last Thursday, but investors need to note that despite that decline, it was still 200% in the green for the week.

Considering the latest moves in Medmen Enterprises Inc (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) it could be worthwhile for investors to dive deeper into the company.

Earlier this month many marijuana stocks got strong winds in their sails after Democratic senators went on record and revealed that marijuana reform is going to be one of their top priorities. Naturally, it proved to be a massive boost for the sector and many stocks soared.

MedMen, which is one of the major players in the industry, saw its stock soar as well. The comments from the Senators came on February 4 and on the same day, the trading volume in the stock surged to as much as 47 million. At the time, the average daily trading volume in the MedMen stock was only 5.6 million shares.

On the other hand, it is also necessary to note that any kind of marijuana reform is expected to have a positive effect on some of the biggest firms. MedMen is certainly one of the bigger operators and at this point, it has set up operations in as many as 6 states in the United States.

Moreover, a total of 14 states have already legalized recreational marijuana and on top of that, many more states have legalized the medical variant as well.

Polls indicate the Americans are now increasingly in favor of marijuana legalization and if it happens at the Federal level, then it could be a major boost for not only the entire sector but also for MedMen.

Disclaimer: We hold no shares in MMNFF stock.

Post Views: 651
Previous articleGreen Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Trades Near All-Time High: What Next?

Latest article

Opinion

Medmen Enterprises Inc (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Pulls Back From Highs as Buzz Cools Off

Gene Daniel - 0
Among the sectors which have bounced back in 2021, the cannabis sector is one of considerable interest since it had been in...
Read more
Investing

Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Trades Near All-Time High: What Next?

Gene Daniel - 0
After having been in the dumps for more than a year, the cannabis sector has managed to make a remarkable comeback. Investors...
Read more
Sector News

Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Continues to Gain Momentum and Strength

Gene Daniel - 0
Many stocks have managed to record significant gains in recent months and one that often flies under the radar is Bombardier,...
Read more
Investing

VIVO Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) Stock Turns Volatile: Uptrend in Jeopardy

Tony Cross - 0
Anyone watching the market knows the cannabis sector has been booming again. Since the start of the year, the cannabis sector has...
Read more
Opinion

VirtualArmour International Inc (OTCMKTS:VTLR) Jumps Another 250% This Week

Robyn Ryan - 0
Not every move in the stock market can always be explained and hence, investors are often rightly confused when a stock records...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv