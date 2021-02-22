Enzolytics Inc (OTCMKTS:ENZC) In Focus: Regains It’s Momentum

One of the most notable gainers over the course of the past months has been the Enzolytics Inc stock. While it is true that it may have been classified as a risky stock, certain developments led to remarkable gains.

However, on Monday, the Enzolytics Inc (OTCMKTS:ENZC) stock descended from its recent peak and corrected by as much as 40%.

Key Factors

While that may be the case, it should not be forgotten that Enzolytics Inc (OTCMKTS:ENZC) is still up by as much as 270% over the past two months alone. One of the major triggers behind the continued rally in the stock is related to the licensing rights that it owns Pepsin Fraction peptide molecule.

The molecule in question is meant for treating AIDS.

Furthermore, it is also necessary to point out that it seems that this treatment has a significant difference from other forms of AIDS treatments. Enzolytics has claimed that the product does not have any toxicity issues at all and leads to minimal side effects.

The product can also lead to considerable savings in costs. Enzolytics has been working on this product diligently and has stated on its website that it has tested it on as many as 31 patients.

Enzolytics Inc (OTCMKTS:ENZC) has also stated that it is on the verge of completing the acquisition of a new laboratory and it is going to be in operation from June this year. While these are significant developments, it is also necessary for potential investors to keep in mind that the company is targeting a massive market.

Research suggests that the AIDS treatment market could be worth as much as $37 billion by the time 2027 comes along. Hence, the optimism among investors regarding these developments is completely understandable.

At the same time, it should be noted that there is fierce competition to get a piece of the massive market. Additionally, Enzolytics will need to test many patients and the whole process is expected to take time and also require financial investment from the company.

Disclaimer: We hold no position ins ENZC stock.