Geometry Dash APK Hill Climb Racing APK
34.2 F
New York
Monday, February 22, 2021
type here...
Opinion

Enzolytics Inc (OTCMKTS:ENZC) In Focus: Regains It’s Momentum

By Robyn Ryan
0
150
ENZC stock

Must read

Opinion

Alpine 4 Technologies Ltd (OTCMKTS:ALPP) Showing Strength After Patent Approval

James Hudson - 0
Investors who believe in long-term wealth creation are often on the hunt for stocks that have recorded significant gains over a reasonable...
Read more
Opinion

Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSNP) Regains Momentum: What to Expect Now?

Gene Daniel - 0
Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. Common Stock (OTCMKTS:TSNP) stock has managed to record significant gains ever since it announced its merger with HUMBL Inc...
Read more
Opinion

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Attempts To Rebound On Bullish Note

Robyn Ryan - 0
While the remarkable rally in Bitcoin has led to breathless speculation about its long term price, the recent rally in Grayscale Ethereum...
Read more
Opinion

Signal Advance Inc (OTCMKTS:SIGL) Makes a Big Move, Again.

Tomas Scott - 0
Speculation and confusion can often lead to strange occurrences on the stock markets and that is what happened...
Read more
Robyn Ryan

One of the most notable gainers over the course of the past months has been the Enzolytics Inc stock. While it is true that it may have been classified as a risky stock, certain developments led to remarkable gains.

However, on Monday, the Enzolytics Inc (OTCMKTS:ENZC) stock descended from its recent peak and corrected by as much as 40%.

Key Factors

While that may be the case, it should not be forgotten that Enzolytics Inc (OTCMKTS:ENZC) is still up by as much as 270% over the past two months alone. One of the major triggers behind the continued rally in the stock is related to the licensing rights that it owns Pepsin Fraction peptide molecule.

The molecule in question is meant for treating AIDS.

Furthermore, it is also necessary to point out that it seems that this treatment has a significant difference from other forms of AIDS treatments. Enzolytics has claimed that the product does not have any toxicity issues at all and leads to minimal side effects.

The product can also lead to considerable savings in costs. Enzolytics has been working on this product diligently and has stated on its website that it has tested it on as many as 31 patients.

Enzolytics Inc (OTCMKTS:ENZC) has also stated that it is on the verge of completing the acquisition of a new laboratory and it is going to be in operation from June this year. While these are significant developments, it is also necessary for potential investors to keep in mind that the company is targeting a massive market.

Research suggests that the AIDS treatment market could be worth as much as $37 billion by the time 2027 comes along. Hence, the optimism among investors regarding these developments is completely understandable.

At the same time, it should be noted that there is fierce competition to get a piece of the massive market. Additionally, Enzolytics will need to test many patients and the whole process is expected to take time and also require financial investment from the company.

Disclaimer: We hold no position ins ENZC stock.

Post Views: 158
Previous articleAlpine 4 Technologies Ltd (OTCMKTS:ALPP) Looks to Maintain Critical Momentum

Latest article

Opinion

Enzolytics Inc (OTCMKTS:ENZC) In Focus: Regains It’s Momentum

Robyn Ryan - 0
One of the most notable gainers over the course of the past months has been the Enzolytics Inc stock. While it is...
Read more
Investing

Alpine 4 Technologies Ltd (OTCMKTS:ALPP) Looks to Maintain Critical Momentum

Robyn Ryan - 0
Stocks that make massive gains over a reasonable period of time cannot hope to maintain them forever. At some point, a correction...
Read more
Opinion

Medmen Enterprises Inc (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Pulls Back From Highs as Buzz Cools Off

Gene Daniel - 0
Among the sectors which have bounced back in 2021, the cannabis sector is one of considerable interest since it had been in...
Read more
Investing

Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Trades Near All-Time High: What Next?

Gene Daniel - 0
After having been in the dumps for more than a year, the cannabis sector has managed to make a remarkable comeback. Investors...
Read more
Sector News

Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Continues to Gain Momentum and Strength

Gene Daniel - 0
Many stocks have managed to record significant gains in recent months and one that often flies under the radar is Bombardier,...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv