Humbl Inc (OTCMKTS:TSNPD) Bounces Back and Lands On The Radar

Over the course of the past months, Humbl Inc (OTCMKTS:TSNPD) stock has managed to record massive gains and much of that has come about owing to its merger with the fintech firm HUMBL Inc.

Major News

The stock has continued to in recent days and that might be linked to the fact that Tesoro has managed to get into the blockchain space as well.

During the past two trading sessions, the stock has rallied strongly and managed to deliver gains of as much as 25%. In this sort of situation, it could be imperative for investors to take a closer look at the company and its business.

It has become one of the more popular penny stocks in the market at this point. While it is true that it is quite rare for penny stocks to deliver long-term gains and move into the big leagues, the Tesoro stock offers certain indications that it could deliver gains in the near term. Three main factors need to be considered in this regard.

The company boasts of a Chief Executive Officer who is known for being able to sell the project well to the media. On the other hand, Tesoro timed its press release regarding its blockchain product perfectly.

At this point, investors are on the lookout for blockchain-related investments. Last but not the least, the continued frenzy in the crypto market has made this move even better timed. While the gains made by the company are expected to attract investors in the coming days, it is necessary to note that investors need to have a certain degree of tolerance towards risks.

At the end of the day, Tesoro was only a penny stock a few months ago and not particularly well known either. It was back in 2012 that Tesoro last reported its financial figures to the SEC. At the time, the company generated revenues of $360,000.

Disclaimer: We hold no shares of TSNPD stock