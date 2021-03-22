Geometry Dash APK Hill Climb Racing APK
48.3 F
New York
Wednesday, March 24, 2021
type here...
Wall Street Daily

Victory Resources Corporation (OTCMKTS:VRCFF) Stock Rockets After Announcing A New Acquisition

By Tomas Scott
0
310
VRCFF stock

Must read

Wall Street Daily

CytoDyn Inc (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Stock Hits 7-Month High on Registration News

Tony Cross - 0
In the past year or so, many biotech companies have come into focus among investors due to their work on vaccines and...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Ozop Energy Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Looks Energized in 2021

Tony Cross - 0
There have been some remarkable rallies in the stock market in recent weeks and one of the more eye-catching ones has been...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Sun Pacific Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Stock Rockets and Crashes. What’s Next?

James Hudson - 0
Sometimes certain stocks move in a big way without any development or news and although it remains a mystery for investors, it...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS: AITX) Moves Up Quickly On Solid Volume

Tomas Scott - 0
The artificial intelligence industry has grown at a remarkable pace over the past half a decade or so and over the coming...
Read more
Tomas Scott

Nowadays, lithium is in huge demand across several industries and hence, it the rally in the Victory Resources Corporation (OTCMKTS:VRCFF) stock the past few sessions has not come as a total surprise.

Last Thursday, the company announced that it completed the acquisition of the Smokey Lithium Project in the state of Nevada in an arm’s length transaction.

Major Progress

After the announcement was made, investors piled on to the stock in a big way and the Victory Resources stock rallied by as much as 119%. The announcement from the company was welcomed wholeheartedly by the market and it now remains to be seen if the stock can add to its gains this morning.

It is easy to see why investors are excited about the latest acquisition from Victory Resources. The company revealed that the property in question stretches over an area of as much as 7,000 acres and on top of that, there are as many as 350 claims.

However, that is not all. The region in which the property is located is also known for its prolific record with regards to lithium clay deposits.

For instance, projects currently being developed by companies like American Lithium, Noram and Cypress are also nearby. This is also an indication of the potential of the property that has been acquired by Victory Resources.

The agreement reached by Victory Resources will see the company paying both cash and stock. The company is going to pay $178,000 in the form of cash and 1.5 million common shares of its stock. However, the stock element of the transaction needs to be approved by the concerned exchange.

Victory Resources will also need to pay the annual fee of $57,750 to the Bureau of Land Management. Last but not the least; the company will also need to pay royalties of 2% for any lithium or other forms of ores that it extracts from the property.

However, there is an option by way of which the company can buy off of the consideration. VRCFF is sure to stay on the radar of investors for the near term.

Disclaimer: We hold no shares of VRCFF

Post Views: 367
Previous articleiMD Companies Inc (OTCMKTS:ICBU) Sees Epic Jump On Crypto Buzz

Latest article

Wall Street Daily

Victory Resources Corporation (OTCMKTS:VRCFF) Stock Rockets After Announcing A New Acquisition

Tomas Scott - 0
Nowadays, lithium is in huge demand across several industries and hence, it the rally in the Victory Resources Corporation (OTCMKTS:VRCFF) stock the...
Read more
Sector News

iMD Companies Inc (OTCMKTS:ICBU) Sees Epic Jump On Crypto Buzz

James Hudson - 0
The meteoric rise in cryptocurrencies over the past few months has resulted in a lot of interest in stocks in companies which...
Read more
Investing

Humbl Inc (OTCMKTS:TSNPD) Bounces Back and Lands On The Radar

Ramona Zimmerman - 0
Over the course of the past months, Humbl Inc (OTCMKTS:TSNPD) stock has managed to record massive gains and much of that has...
Read more
Sector News

Asia Broadband Inc (OTCMKTS:AABB) Is Up 1100% This year: What’s The Buzz?

Tony Cross - 0
There are some stocks that have managed to clock massive over the course of the past month or so and one of...
Read more
Opinion

Healthier Choices Management (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Falls Following WallStreetBets Hype

Gene Daniel - 0
Investing in stocks that are gaining momentum is often regarded as a sound investment and more often than not it works out...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv
Şehirler arası nakliyat ve Şehirler arası taşımacılık konusunda en uygun fiyatlar ve en kaliteli hizmet.
ofis taşıma firmaları ve ofis taşıma konusunda en uygun fiyatlar ve en kaliteli hizmet.
SmsVerifyer.com Affordable best sms verification service