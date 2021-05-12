Geometry Dash APK Hill Climb Racing APK
69.7 F
New York
Sunday, May 16, 2021
type here...
Investing

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:RECAF) Gathers Further Momentum

By Tony Cross
0
160
RECAF Stock

Must read

Investing

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Attempts To Recover After The Recent Move

Tony Cross - 0
Among the many sectors that have made a comeback in the stock markets this year, the comeback made by the cannabis sector...
Read more
Investing

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX) Looks RAD: Extends Rally

Tony Cross - 0
The artificial intelligence space has grown at a highly impressive rate over the past few years and nowadays, investors are increasingly looking...
Read more
Investing

Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSNP) In Focus: Continues to Hit New Highs

Gene Daniel - 0
If you are looking for stocks that have managed to record significant gains over the past couple of months or so then...
Read more
Investing

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:AITX) Regains Momentum at a Critical Time

James Hudson - 0
The artificial intelligence sector has grown at a breakneck pace over the course of the past half a decade or so and...
Read more
Tony Cross

If you are currently looking for stocks that may have recorded massive gains within a short period of time, then it might be difficult to overlook the Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:RECAF) stock.

Key Factors

The Reconnaissance Energy Africa stock has managed to clock gains of as much as 120% over the course of the past week and in this situation, it could be a good idea for investors to start taking a closer look at the company.

Back on April 15, the company along with the Ministry of Mines and Energy of Namibia provided the details from the preliminary analysis of the data recovered from 6-2 well.

It was revealed that the data revealed that in the first of the three drilling programs from Reconnaissance Energy Africa, the overwhelming evidence of a petroleum system. The well is located in Kavango Basin.

It is a major development for Reconnaissance Energy Africa and it was no surprise that the news resulted in a rally in the stock after the news emerged. In this regard, it is also necessary to point out that Reconnaissance Energy Africa currently owns petroleum licenses that span an area of as much as 8.5 million acres.

While the data has revealed some highly favorable information for the company, there is further information that needs to be kept in mind by investors. Further analysis of the data is going to be made by premier service companies and that is another thing that is likely going to be watched closely by analysts.

The latest rally seen in the Reconnaissance Energy Africa stock is an indication that investors are quite excited about the prospects of the stock in the near future. However, at the same time, it might also be an excellent idea for investors to keep an eye on the latest announcement from the company.

Disclaimer: We hold no shares of RECAF stock.

Post Views: 205
Previous articleIs Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock a Good Buy After The Recent Fall?
Next articleAmerican Diversified Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:ADHC) Nears Critical Level

Latest article

Investing

American Diversified Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:ADHC) Nears Critical Level

Robyn Ryan - 0
When a stock records significant gains and then crashes and repeats over the course of a few months, then it might be...
Read more
Investing

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:RECAF) Gathers Further Momentum

Tony Cross - 0
If you are currently looking for stocks that may have recorded massive gains within a short period of time, then it might...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Is Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock a Good Buy After The Recent Fall?

Tomas Scott - 0
The cannabis sector may have had a hard time not too long ago but over the course of the past months, the...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Sysorex Inc (OTCMKTS:SYSX) Stock Still Riding Big News

Robyn Ryan - 0
Investors are always drawn to stocks that make a big jump out of nowhere. So it's no surprise that Sysorex Inc (OTCMKTS:SYSX)...
Read more
Sector News

BIGG Digital Assets Inc (OTCMKTS:BBKCF) is Struggling to Regain Momentum

Tomas Scott - 0
Over the course of the past few months, the continued rally in some of the biggest cryptocurrencies has led to considerable interest...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv
Şehirler arası nakliyat ve Şehirler arası taşımacılık konusunda en uygun fiyatlar ve en kaliteli hizmet.
ofis taşıma firmaları ve ofis taşıma konusunda en uygun fiyatlar ve en kaliteli hizmet.
SmsVerifyer.com Affordable best sms verification service