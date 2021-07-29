Geometry Dash APK Hill Climb Racing APK
80.6 F
New York
Thursday, August 12, 2021
type here...
Opinion

Halberd Corporation (OTCMKTS:HALB) Stock Doubles After ‘Proof of Concept’ News

By Tomas Scott
0
557
HALB stock

Must read

Opinion

VirtualArmour International Inc (OTCMKTS:VTLR) Jumps Another 250% This Week

Robyn Ryan - 0
Not every move in the stock market can always be explained and hence, investors are often rightly confused when a stock records...
Read more
Opinion

Ozop Energy Solutions Inc (OZSC) is Riding a Green Wave of Momentum

Tomas Scott - 0
Investors who are looking for fresh opportunities in rising stocks may have a lot to choose from at this point but it...
Read more
Opinion

Drone Delivery Canada Corp (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) is Soaring after Roadmap Update

James Hudson - 0
The drone industry has grown at a remarkable rate over the past five years or so and hence, it is no surprise...
Read more
Opinion

Global Battery Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:REZZF) in Focus: Trending Higher

Tomas Scott - 0
Anyone who is tracking stocks that have made substantial gains over the course of the past month or so must not have...
Read more
Tomas Scott

Investors are always on the lookout for stocks which managed to record handsome gains over a short of period of time and Halberd Corporation (OTCMKTS:HALB) stock has emerged as one of the stocks that could be watched closely the remainder of the week.

Major News

The Halberd stock has gone on a remarkable run this morning after a major development and managed to record gains of more than 100% so far.

In light of such remarkable gains, it might be a good idea for investors to take a closer look at the events of this morning. It has emerged that the company managed to establish ‘proof of concept’ with regards to its laser emissive energy exposure technique.

It’s a major milestone for Halberd and the reaction from the market is perfectly understandable. In this regard, it is also necessary to keep in mind that the laser emissive energy exposure technique is meant for eliminating a wide range of infectious diseases like various pandemics, meningitis, sepsis and malaria among others.

Currently, a patent for the technology is still pending but the latest development must have come as a considerable boost for Halberd in a number of ways.

The recent tests for the technique were conducted at the Arizona State University and the Youngstown State University. During these tests, the E. Coli bacteria was combined with a metallic nanoparticle complex by using Halberd’s laser emissive energy exposure technique. The breakthrough showed that the technique in question was feasible and gives the company a base from which it can carry forward its work.

William A. Hartman, who is the Chief Executive Officer and President of the company stated that it is clearly a breakthrough for the company. He went on to state there are no other similar technologies in the market at this point.

Disclaimer: We hold no shares of HALB stock.

Post Views: 568
Previous articleAmerican Diversified Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:ADHC) Nears Critical Level
Next articleDark Pulse Inc (OTCMKTS:DPLS) Stock Moves in a Range After The Big Rally

Latest article

Opinion

88 Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Stock Surges 40% But Can’t Hold Gains

Tomas Scott - 0
The oil and gas company 88 Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:EEENF) seems to have come back on to the radars of investors over the...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Net Savings Link Inc (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Stock is Getting Pummeled Again

Robyn Ryan - 0
Nowadays there are plenty of options for investors when it comes to making investments in the cryptocurrency and...
Read more
Investing

Net Savings Link Inc (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Goes Parabolic Ahead of Important Event

Ramona Zimmerman - 0
As far as cryptocurrency and blockchain companies are concerned, there are many options nowadays for investors to explore.
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Dark Pulse Inc (OTCMKTS:DPLS) Stock Moves in a Range After The Big Rally

Tony Cross - 0
The laser sensing system company Dark Pulse Inc (OTCMKTS:DPLS) has emerged as one of the major gainers over the course of the...
Read more
Opinion

Halberd Corporation (OTCMKTS:HALB) Stock Doubles After ‘Proof of Concept’ News

Tomas Scott - 0
Investors are always on the lookout for stocks which managed to record handsome gains over a short of period of time and...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv
Şehirler arası nakliyat ve Şehirler arası taşımacılık konusunda en uygun fiyatlar ve en kaliteli hizmet.
ofis taşıma firmaları ve ofis taşıma konusunda en uygun fiyatlar ve en kaliteli hizmet.
SmsVerifyer.com Affordable best sms verification service