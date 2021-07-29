Halberd Corporation (OTCMKTS:HALB) Stock Doubles After ‘Proof of Concept’ News

Investors are always on the lookout for stocks which managed to record handsome gains over a short of period of time and Halberd Corporation (OTCMKTS:HALB) stock has emerged as one of the stocks that could be watched closely the remainder of the week.

Major News

The Halberd stock has gone on a remarkable run this morning after a major development and managed to record gains of more than 100% so far.

In light of such remarkable gains, it might be a good idea for investors to take a closer look at the events of this morning. It has emerged that the company managed to establish ‘proof of concept’ with regards to its laser emissive energy exposure technique.

It’s a major milestone for Halberd and the reaction from the market is perfectly understandable. In this regard, it is also necessary to keep in mind that the laser emissive energy exposure technique is meant for eliminating a wide range of infectious diseases like various pandemics, meningitis, sepsis and malaria among others.

Currently, a patent for the technology is still pending but the latest development must have come as a considerable boost for Halberd in a number of ways.

The recent tests for the technique were conducted at the Arizona State University and the Youngstown State University. During these tests, the E. Coli bacteria was combined with a metallic nanoparticle complex by using Halberd’s laser emissive energy exposure technique. The breakthrough showed that the technique in question was feasible and gives the company a base from which it can carry forward its work.

William A. Hartman, who is the Chief Executive Officer and President of the company stated that it is clearly a breakthrough for the company. He went on to state there are no other similar technologies in the market at this point.

Disclaimer: We hold no shares of HALB stock.