Dark Pulse Inc (OTCMKTS:DPLS) Stock Moves in a Range After The Big Rally

The laser sensing system company Dark Pulse Inc (OTCMKTS:DPLS) has emerged as one of the major gainers over the course of the recent months and the trend has continued this week.

Major Triggers

This morning the stock has rallied strongly and gone up by 10% amidst continued interest in the stock. However, it should be noted that the laser sensing systems company has seen its stock record gains of as much as 990% over the course of the past six months.

In light of such enormous gains made by the company, it is perhaps necessary for investors to take a closer look at the latest developments in order to make their minds up about the company.

Dark Pulse Inc (OTCMKTS:DPLS) is involved in the development, sales, monitoring as well as installation of laser sensing systems and all of it is done through the BOTDA dark pulse technology, for which Dark Pulse holds a patent.

On July 28, Dark Pulse was in the news after the company announced that it installed Rick Gibson, a new hire, as its Director of Strategic Initiatives.

It is a critical part of the company’s business and one that is expected to have a considerable bearing on how Dark Pulse grows over the coming years.



In this regard, it is also important to note that Gibson is a highly experienced business executive and has built many businesses over the course of a stellar career spanning 46 years. In addition to that, Gibson has also founded a range of successful companies in the technology sector during his career. Hence, it is clear to see that his expertise is expected to come as a massive boost Dark Pulse and its Strategic Initiatives division.

It should be noted that Gibson has provided his advice as a strategist to as many as 75 companies over the course of his career.

