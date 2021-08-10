Geometry Dash APK Hill Climb Racing APK
80.6 F
New York
Thursday, August 12, 2021
type here...
Wall Street Daily

Net Savings Link Inc (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Stock is Getting Pummeled Again

By Robyn Ryan
0
184
NSAV stock

Must read

Wall Street Daily

Healthier Choices Management Corp (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Heats Up: WallStreetBets at it Again

Ramona Zimmerman - 0
At the mid-point of the trading week, it is often prundent for investors to take stock of the market and take a...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Is Enzolytics Inc (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Making All The Right Moves in 2021

Robyn Ryan - 0
When a stock makes massive gains over a reasonable period of time, then it is necessary for investors to perhaps looking into...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSNP) Hitting on All Cylinders

James Hudson - 0
Last year it was announced that Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSNP) was going to be merged with fintech company HUMBL INC and since...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Attracts Buyers As Ethereum Passes $1600

Robyn Ryan - 0
The rally in cryptocurrencies over the past few weeks has been quite remarkable. Although Bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency by market cap,...
Read more
Robyn Ryan

Nowadays there are plenty of options for investors when it comes to making investments in the cryptocurrency and blockchain spaces.

However, if you are looking into companies which have seen their stock make considerable swings in recent times then turn your attention to Net Savings Link Inc (OTCMKTS:NSAV) stock. NSAV is not for the weak of heart.

Major News

It has been one of the better performers among cryptocurrency related stocks in recent times and just last week alone, it has soared by 85%. As a matter of fact, the Net Savings stock has clocked gains of as much as 980% over the past month alone.

But the good times have hit a bad note as of late. In just over a week NSAV has lost most of it gains and now sits at just $0.031. Ouch.

The stock has been in considerable focus due to the sort of work that it has accomplished in recent times and also because of certain key announcements. Earlier on in the week, the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology firm announced its blockchain strategy for the near future.

The company announced that earlier on this year in May, it made its foray into the massive Chinese blockchain technology market that is worth in billions. While that is a major development in itself, Net Savings is not going to sit on its laurels.

On August 2, the company announced that it is also going to start blockchain operations in North America soon. It’s a major move for the company considering the fact that North America remains the most valuable blockchain market in the world at this point in time.

Many of the businesses in the region have realized the advantages of adopting blockchain technology and hence, the entry of Net Savings Link to this market is a major move. On the other hand, the imminent launch of the company’s own cryptocurrency exchange on August 9 is another major reason behind the rally. That will mark Net Savings’ entry into a $2 trillion industry. 

Disclaimer: We hold no shares of NSAV stock.

Post Views: 211
Previous articleNet Savings Link Inc (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Goes Parabolic Ahead of Important Event
Next article88 Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Stock Surges 40% But Can’t Hold Gains

Latest article

Opinion

88 Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Stock Surges 40% But Can’t Hold Gains

Tomas Scott - 0
The oil and gas company 88 Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:EEENF) seems to have come back on to the radars of investors over the...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Net Savings Link Inc (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Stock is Getting Pummeled Again

Robyn Ryan - 0
Nowadays there are plenty of options for investors when it comes to making investments in the cryptocurrency and...
Read more
Investing

Net Savings Link Inc (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Goes Parabolic Ahead of Important Event

Ramona Zimmerman - 0
As far as cryptocurrency and blockchain companies are concerned, there are many options nowadays for investors to explore.
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Dark Pulse Inc (OTCMKTS:DPLS) Stock Moves in a Range After The Big Rally

Tony Cross - 0
The laser sensing system company Dark Pulse Inc (OTCMKTS:DPLS) has emerged as one of the major gainers over the course of the...
Read more
Opinion

Halberd Corporation (OTCMKTS:HALB) Stock Doubles After ‘Proof of Concept’ News

Tomas Scott - 0
Investors are always on the lookout for stocks which managed to record handsome gains over a short of period of time and...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv
Şehirler arası nakliyat ve Şehirler arası taşımacılık konusunda en uygun fiyatlar ve en kaliteli hizmet.
ofis taşıma firmaları ve ofis taşıma konusunda en uygun fiyatlar ve en kaliteli hizmet.
SmsVerifyer.com Affordable best sms verification service