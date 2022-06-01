Alibaba Group Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:BABAF) Big Volume with Possible 60% Upside

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (OTCMKTS: BABAF) is an over the counter stock traded on the OTC Pink markets in the Consumer Discretionary sector. The Oracle Dispatch Due Diligence team is closely watching BABAF stock price because of recent significant volume increases on the OTC markets. There are indications of upside in BABAF share price as it is currently trading at the low end of its 52 week market range. It is possible that near to mid-term price gains might exceed 60%. Alibaba Group has been reporting solid returns of late and has reported cash flows which can sufficiently cover any interest payments.

As a prominent player in the internet and direct marketing retail industry, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. BABAF operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The company operates Taobao Marketplace, a social commerce platform; Tmall, a third-party online and mobile commerce platform for brands and retailers; Alimama, a monetization platform; 1688.com and Alibaba.com, which are online wholesale marketplaces; AliExpress, a retail marketplace; Lazada, Trendyol, and Daraz that are e-commerce platforms; and Tmall Global and Kaola, which are import e-commerce platforms. It also operates Lingshoutong that connects FMCG manufacturers and their distributors to small retailers; Cainiao Network logistic services platform; Ele.me, an on-demand delivery and local services platform; Koubei, a restaurant and local services guide platform; and Fliggy, an online travel platform. In addition, the company offers pay-for-performance, in-feed, and display marketing services; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time online bidding marketing exchange. Further, it provides elastic computing, database, storage, virtualization network, large-scale computing, security, management and application, big data analytics, machine learning platform, and Internet of Things services. Additionally, the company operates Youku, an online video platform; Alibaba Pictures and other content platforms that provide online videos, films, live events, news feeds, literature, music, and others; Amap, a mobile digital map, navigation, and real-time traffic information app; DingTalk, a business efficiency app; and Tmall Genie, an AI-enabled smart speaker. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

Disclaimer/Disclosure/Legal Notice:

Oracle Dispatch holds no shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (OTCMKTS: BABAF)

No matter how good an investment sounds, and no matter who is selling it, make sure you’re dealing with a registered investment professional. Use the free, simple search at investor.gov.

We are not brokers, investment or financial advisers, and you should not rely on the information herein as investment advice. If you are seeking personal investment advice, please contact a qualified and registered broker, investment adviser or financial adviser. You should not make any investment decisions based on our communications. Our stock profiles are intended to highlight certain companies for your further investigation; they are NOT recommendations. The securities issued by the companies we profile should be considered high risk and, if you do invest, you may lose your entire investment. Please do your own research before investing, including reading the companies’ SEC filings, press releases, and risk disclosures. Information contained in this profile was provided by the company, extracted from SEC filings, company websites, and other publicly available sources. We believe the sources and information are accurate and reliable but we cannot guarantee it.