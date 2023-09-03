Geometry Dash APK Hill Climb Racing APK
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:BABAF) Big Volume with Possible 60% Upside

Gene Daniel
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:BABAF)
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:BABAF)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:  BABAF) is an over the counter stock traded on the OTC Pink markets in the Consumer Discretionary sector.  The Oracle Dispatch Due Diligence team is closely watching BABAF stock price because of recent significant volume increases on the OTC markets.  There are indications of upside in BABAF share price as it is currently trading at the low end of its 52 week market range.  It is possible that near to mid-term price gains might exceed 60%.  Alibaba Group has been reporting solid returns of late and has reported cash flows which can sufficiently cover any interest payments. 

As a prominent player in the internet and direct marketing retail industry, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. BABAF operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The company operates Taobao Marketplace, a social commerce platform; Tmall, a third-party online and mobile commerce platform for brands and retailers; Alimama, a monetization platform; 1688.com and Alibaba.com, which are online wholesale marketplaces; AliExpress, a retail marketplace; Lazada, Trendyol, and Daraz that are e-commerce platforms; and Tmall Global and Kaola, which are import e-commerce platforms. It also operates Lingshoutong that connects FMCG manufacturers and their distributors to small retailers; Cainiao Network logistic services platform; Ele.me, an on-demand delivery and local services platform; Koubei, a restaurant and local services guide platform; and Fliggy, an online travel platform. In addition, the company offers pay-for-performance, in-feed, and display marketing services; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time online bidding marketing exchange. Further, it provides elastic computing, database, storage, virtualization network, large-scale computing, security, management and application, big data analytics, machine learning platform, and Internet of Things services. Additionally, the company operates Youku, an online video platform; Alibaba Pictures and other content platforms that provide online videos, films, live events, news feeds, literature, music, and others; Amap, a mobile digital map, navigation, and real-time traffic information app; DingTalk, a business efficiency app; and Tmall Genie, an AI-enabled smart speaker. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

Disclaimer/Disclosure/Legal Notice:  

Oracle Dispatch holds no shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:  BABAF)

No matter how good an investment sounds, and no matter who is selling it, make sure you’re dealing with a registered investment professional. Use the free, simple search at investor.gov.

We are not brokers, investment or financial advisers, and you should not rely on the information herein as investment advice. If you are seeking personal investment advice, please contact a qualified and registered broker, investment adviser or financial adviser. You should not make any investment decisions based on our communications. Our stock profiles are intended to highlight certain companies for your further investigation; they are NOT recommendations. The securities issued by the companies we profile should be considered high risk and, if you do invest, you may lose your entire investment. Please do your own research before investing, including reading the companies’ SEC filings, press releases, and risk disclosures. Information contained in this profile was provided by the company, extracted from SEC filings, company websites, and other publicly available sources. We believe the sources and information are accurate and reliable but we cannot guarantee it.

Trans Global Group Inc (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Stock In Focus After Operational Updates

Sarah Mendoza
TGGI stock

The Trans Global Group Inc (OTCMKTS:TGGI) stock may not have been in the news today yet but it ought to be noted that earlier on in the week on March 29th the company was in the news. On the 29th, the company provided a snapshot of the management discussion analysis that had gone into the results of its operations.

Traders who may be considering the company’s stock could do well to take a look at the announcements that were made. It should be noted that the company had also informed that the actual results may prove to be different from the management discussion.

Sign up below for further updates on TGGI stock.

During the discussion, it was noted that in the financial years that had ended on December 31, 2020, and 2021 the company had managed to generate no revenue at all. On the other hand, during the same financial years, the company had recorded operating expenses to the tune of $48,938 and $168,104 respectively.

However, it ought to be noted that in the 2021 fiscal year the company suffered a recorded loss of $48,938 but back in the 2020 fiscal year the losses had stood at $168,104. Hence, it was a significant improvement on that end.

Trans Global management also noted that at the end of the 2021 financial year the value of all the company’s assets stood at zero. The number of common shares issued and outstanding stood at 62,049,990.

It’s also important to keep in mind that the management also stated that at the end of the 2021 financial year, Trans Global had a negative cash flow of $48,170. While that was not a great read, it ought to be noted that it was a significant improvement from the $72,000 in negative cash flow that it had recorded back in 2020.

Trans Global stays in the news for no real apparent reason, but it remains on traders radars in hopes of M&A news.

Disclaimer: We hold no shares of TGGI stock.

Why Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock Shot Up 700%

Tomas Scott
HYMC stock

If you are on the hunt for stocks that may have made major gains over the course of the past week, then look no further than Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC).

Equity Offering

The company saw its stock clock gains of as much as 105% over the past week and that rally took the gains in the past month to a staggering 700%. In light of such enormous gains, it could be the right time for investors to perhaps consider taking a closer look at some of the recent developments about Hycroft.

Earlier on in the week on Monday, the company announced that it had been successful in finally completing its market equity offering initiative. By way of that initiative, Hycroft had managed to sell as many as 89,553,584 in total and managed to raise a staggering $138.6 million
in the process.

Sign up below to receive critical updates on HYMC stock.

After the completion of the process, the company had
a total of 196,803,459 outstanding and issued shares. While the fundraising efforts from the company may have led to a significant boost to the stock, it ought to be noted that Hycroft had managed to raise another hefty sum by way of a private placement.

Through the private placement, the company managed to generate as much as $55.9 million and that took the entire funds raised to a staggering $194.4 million.

Hence, the current bullish tendency about the Hycroft stock is understandable and it is going to be interesting to see if it can continue to add to its gains over the coming days.

One interesting things to note in this regard is the fact that AMC Entertainment was the entity that was responsible for the private placement.

Disclaimer: We hold no position in HYMC stock.

88 Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Stock In Focus After Recent News

Sarah Mendoza
Every day plenty of investors look for stocks to invest in from the oil and gas sector. It is a vast industry and there are plenty of options for any investor when it comes to oil and gas stocks. One of the stocks that you could consider tracking at this point in time is that of 88 Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:EEENF).

The oil and gas company has come into sharp focus among investors over the course of the past week and has managed to bring in gains to the tune of as much as 7% so far. In this situation, it could be one of the oil and gas stocks that you could watch closely.

88 Energy says on-track to start Merlin-2 well in February

Not too long ago on January 17 this year, the company had come into focus after it announced that it was on course for having a February spud at its Merlin 2 well that is located in Nort Slope in Alaska. At the time it was announced that work related to the commissioning of the Arctic Fox drill was underway already.

After that 88 Energy was going to get involved in the work related to the construction of the ice read. On the other hand, the permitting and planning part of the whole thing had already been completed, as per the announcement from 88 Energy on January 17.

The latest rally in the stock is quite understandable if one considers the fact that investors may have cottoned on to the plans in place at 88 Energy at this point.

The company has planned to go full throttle at the development work in relation to its assets in Alaska and that is a major factor that needs to be taken into consideration when evaluating the stock.

The company owns as many as 4 assets in the region and the beginning of the drilling activities at the Merlin 2 property is one of the more important milestones for the company at this point.

Disclaimer: We hold no shares of EEENF stock

Netlist Inc (OTCMKTS:NLST) Stock Continues to See Selling Pressure: Here is Why

Tony Cross
NLST stock

2021 had been a fairly good year for Netlist Inc(OTCMKTS: NLST), and the stock had performed well. However, after having soared considerably last year, the situation has changed quite dramatically for the Netlist Inc stock and its investors. Throughout 2022 so far, the stock has declined sharply and has recorded losses of as much as 34% so far.

In light of such a sharp decline, it could well be the right time for investors to ponder if the stock is going to continue to slide or if a recovery might be around the corner. In this situation, it may be the right time for investors to consider taking a look at a major development from back in January.

Netlist Expands NVMe(TM) SSD Product Line

At the time the company announced the much-anticipated launch of its PCIe Gen4 NVMe™ N1563 Series lines of SSDs and it was a major new development considering the fact that it expanded the line of offerings from the Netlist’s Gen4 NVM offerings.

The company announced at the time that the new line of SSD delivers exceptional performance. More importantly, it helps with shorter lead times and that is a particularly important factor for enterprises that might be interested in these SSDs. In addition to that, shorter lead times are also helpful for specific requirements in relation to cloud design.

The development was a significant one for the company and it is something that investors could keep in mind when considering the stock. If the latest SSD product does manage to do well commercially then it could lead to a boost in the company’s earnings and perhaps help with any kind of rebound that the stock might have.

At this point in time, it could be a sound move for investors to keep the Netlist stock in their watch lists and watch for the latest developments before making any moves one way or another.

Disclaimer: We hold no shares of NLST stock

KYN Capital Group Inc (OTCMKTS:KYNC) Stock Turns Volatile After Key Development

Tony Cross
KYNC stock

In the stock market, it is often seen that certain stocks display a fair degree of volatility and significant price swings within a short period of time. However, at the same time, it should to be noted that it is often said that volatility can also be your friend and hence, such stocks are not necessarily meant to be ignored.

One of the stocks which has been quite volatile in recent times is the KYN Capital Group Inc (OTCMKTS:KYNC) stock. In light of such a situation, it may be the right time for investors to take a look at the recent development with regards to the company before making up their minds about the stock one way or another.

KYN Capital Group Closes Definitive Deal with Asia Broadband

Earlier on in the week of February 8, the company announced that it had accepted the terms of a deal with Asia Broadband Inc and closed it as well.

As per the provisions of the above-mentioned agreement, AABB Wallet from Asia Broadband (OTCMKTS:AABB) is going to be the main cryptocurrency exchange in the KYN Capital Group’s super app Pay How. It was a major deal for the company and could propel its super app to be a serious payer in this niche category.

In this regard, it is perhaps necessary to point out that the deal signed by KYN Capital Group was one of the biggest that the company had ever signed and that makes it even more significant. On the other hand, it was one of the earliest deals that the company had signed in the crypto sector.

Rick Wilson, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, spoke about the deal as well. He stated that everyone at the company was highly excited at having closed the deal with Asia Broadband. He went on to state that the development teams at the two companies were going to be working together on the project. It may be a good time to keep track of KYN Capital Group at this point.

Disclaimer: WE hold no shares of KYC stock.

iQSTEL Inc (OTCMKTS:IQST) Stock Makes a Big Move: Jumps 45% In a Week

Tomas Scott
IQST stock

In the past week, iQSTEL Inc (OTCMKTS: IQST) has emerged as a point of focus among a large number of investors and that can be gauged from the price action in the stock in recent days.

Last Friday, the iQSTEL Inc stock continued to be in considerable focus and ended up with gains of as much as 15%. That rally took its gains for the past week to a handsome 45%. In light of such gains, investors are likely going to be interested in the iQSTEL stock again this week.

Expects To Meet Nasdaq Shareholder Equity Requirement Imminently

Last week the company was actually in the news after it sent out a letter addressed to its shareholders and provided key updates with regards to its business operations. The letter was addressed by the Chief Executive Officer of the company Leandro Iglesias. In addition to the operational updates, Iglesias also provided key updates with regards to the potential uplisting of the iQSTEL stock to NASDAQ.

He noted that in 2021, the company managed to surpass its projected revenues of $60.5 million and managed to bring in as much as $64 million in the form of revenues. Iglesias went on to state that the company ended 2021 in a strong position and was on course for eventually hitting its 2022 target of positive $90 million in revenues.

However, one of the more important updates provided in the letter was with regards to the electric motorcycles that iQSTEL has been working on. The company’s CEO stated that the motorcycles are all set to roll in from the production line and iQSTEL would be providing videos with regards to the event soon. 

Disclaimer: We hold no shares of IQST Stock.

HUMBL Inc (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Stock Sees Big Bounce After Recent Slump

Robyn Ryan
HMBL stock

Since the beginning of 2021, HUMBL Inc (OTCMKTS:HMBL) had been one of the major movers from among penny stocks and had come into major focus among investors throughout. 2021 ended on a strong note for HUMBL investors as the stock soared by as much as 25% this past Friday.

In light of the gains made by the HUMBL stock last Friday, it might be a good time for investors to look into some of the latest developments in relation to HUMBL

Wins Awards in The Action-Adventure and Documentary Genres at The Clio Awards

The last time there was any news about the company was back on December 21, 2021 when it was announced that Monster Creative, one of the companies it owns, had won two important awards.

It was announced by HUMBL on the day that Monster Creative had won as many as two awards at the 2021 Cilo Awards. In addition to that, it had also been nominated for a third award.

In this situation, it is important for investors to keep in mind that Cilo Awards is a prestigious event in the world of advertising and has been a major event since as far back as 1959. In the 2021 event, Monster Creative managed to bag a silver award for Theatrical: Trailer – Action/Adventure for 6 Underground.

The other was a Bronze for the Theatrical Trailer Documentary for the documentary Val. 6 Underground is among the costliest original shows to have been released by Netflix ever and has already garnered millions of views. Hence, it goes without saying that the latest development is a major one for HUMBL Inc, which acquired Monster Creative last year.

HMBL has managed to get into a wide range of businesses in recent times and that is possibly one of the reasons why investors could do well to keep an eye on this stock in 2022.

Disclaimer: We hold no shares of HMBL stock.

